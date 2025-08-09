My Amistad speech starts about 29min 40secs into the press conference but you can watch the whole press conference HERE on CHD.TV.

I apologize in advance as I rate myself 7/10 rotten tomatoes. I did it much better in front of the mirror a hundred times. Another thing the mirror didn’t tell me about was how fat I’ve gotten over the last five years. Yikes!

Anyhow I just wanted to bring some of my receipts formally and memorialize them here.

There was a detail that Michelle’s hospital was basically seeing about ~20 stillbirths per week which averages out to ~240 deaths a year. These variables would extrapolate out to ~960 deaths in the four years from 2021 through 2024. This is MORE STILLBIRTH than California has total C19 deaths in all of VAERS!

This image above also covers the factoid I referenced about how Tennessee has 1,583 to California’s 749 deaths which is a preposterous ratio without factoring in the pharmaco-fraudulence.

I pointed out there is not just ~200 official C19 dead kids but there was over 548 dead kids because of the unknown age and some under-coding. We can pull out and examine every report but here is a high level view of this willful obfuscation:

For a quick view example of about 125 hidden dead kids just click HERE.

I can easily back up all the throttling (purposeful delayed publication) but I’ll just leave this example here that should blow your hair back…:

Click to launch report

Please notice this shimmy sham where VAERS published this death in April 2021 as a “not serious” aka “None of Above” event level because the [Died?] box was marked as “NO”, even though summary narrative says, “…passing on 1/10/2021”. VAERS then comes back in March 2024 and officially corrects the death date and event level. As a side note VAERS still has about ~30 uncounted deaths that need to be officially corrected and all are future candidates to be Guinness records for throttling! Common Man!!

Even RFKjr knows about the collusion, racketeering, and willful misconduct via the administration of VAERS. This is one of my best show pieces:

I’ve been trying to tell Bobby how VAERS was being held hostage and being pimped out since the day I met Bobby and paid $100 for my photo-op!

I didn’t tell Bobby anything he didn’t already know, in fact it was Bobby that gave me the scent and the blood hound I am, has been sniffing it out ever since. God Bless

As for my President. President Trump whom I’m very appreciative about many things. I am NOT appreciative about Warp Speed. As I said in my speech I’m beyond frustrated and I’ve had enough! I begged President Trump to make Bobby stop the shots. However the minutiae works either by ending the “emergency” we are in on paper or by the power of Bobby’s pen or by back room deals, I’m begging President Trump to stop the shots before his people turn on him. Keep praying for Bobby & President Trump because this has to be the biggest sacred cow and evil golden goose out there! God Bless.

