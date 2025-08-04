Landmark Lawsuit Against California Hospital Concealing Evidence Linking 'Catastrophic Surge' in Stillbirths To C19 Vaccine Filed!
Live press conference announcement coming this Friday!
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/michelle-spencer-whistleblower-lawsuit-california-hospital-stillbirth-surge-covid-vaccine/
I stood with Michelle in Harlem New York for God’s babies and I’ll be standing with Michelle again in Clovis, California.
Link to CHDTV Live Stream here about 1:20pm this Friday August 8th:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/
God Bless and Please Support Michelle!
Brave nurse. I hope the hospital loses the case and truth reaches the masses.
Real good person. Globalists are truly psychotic. They think we are stupid. The only reason they are standing? Wealth and power in their own minds and head. Once people wake up as they are now, because their crimes are global in scale, there will be nowhere to hide.