In Kevin’s analysis surmises that Pfizer Lot FL8095 vial he has in possesion is contaminated with things like SV40 but that either this “low adverse event lot” or others low event lots he’s analyzed, that a deeper survey is needed in “higher event lots”…:

The figure below demonstrates we do ,in fact, find multiple ONT reads that map across the Eam1104i site, proving Pfizers linearization step is incomplete! Given we have observed 3.9Kb fragments in a low Adverse Event lot, deeper surveying of higher adverse event lots may in fact find full length plasmids. It should be recognized that ONT cannot sequence circular plasmids through its pores so this study will not find them. The DNA has to be linearized for pores to sequence it and in this case, these reads are derived from molecules that failed Eam1104i digestion but were subsequently cut by DNaseI.

I’m going to take Kevin’s statement above as a general request for a deeper contunied survey on “higher” adverse event lots.

In vaersaware.com analysis I like to refine the definition of “higher adverse events”. There is big difference between total adverse event counts in VAERS and a statement like the proportion of severe adverse events by lot size or doses in arms by vials shipped.

It is vaersaware.com assertion that the pharma cabal is to sophiscated to spike a entire lot, and using the term “hot lot” is antiquated, much like saying I’m going to xerox this document to mean I’m going to make a photocopy of a piece to paper. Maybe what I intend to say is I’m going to photocopy copy a multi page document front and back and save it as a pdf and jpeg so that I can run some OCR (optical character recognition) and then save it as searchable MS Word or pdf.

It is also vaersaware.com assertion that the pharma cabal has spiked certain vials within lots to help evade detection of this sinister practice and those smoking gun vials are out there and hiding can be hiding within almost any lot, like a evil Willy Wonka gold ticket of death.

The pharma cabal is also the masters of inevntory, manufacturing and distribution processes. Maybe we don’t need to give the cabal this much credit when we realise they’ve made hundreds of shipments of the same lot number to the same location and same provider over a duration of time? To be specific, some providers were shipped and recieved the same lot number 5 or 6 times over the course of a couple months as an example. Not to difficult to spike some vials or some shipments if you are an evil bastard. Let’s get into the weeds a tiny bit shall we?

Kevin’s lot of interest FL8095 does not rank to high on “hot lot” matrix but it does have a lot of events by comparison to other lot numbers in VAERS:

One observation that needs to be declared is lot FL8095 was Pfizer’s 4th largest lot shipped out in this entire covid scamdemic (5,468,800 doses shipped).

Lot FL8095 would almost be nothing burger on the VAERS radar if not for all the administration errors events…

In a quest to figure out what the cabal is doing, wouldn’t it be wise if we could try and trace these vials back to their shipped location and see what can be deduced from there? Speaking of Puerto Rico, let me use “PR” to demonstrate what I mean.

Here is where FL8095 was shipped:

Notice 35,700 doses were shipped to P.R. and that Walgreen’s Store #00714 recieved the most with 6,200 doses shipped in two shipments during the week of Dec 12-19 2021.

Deeper inspection shows there were 9 VAERS reports coming from Puerto Rico, but the point I’m trying to make is hopefully the world will start to think about “hot vials” instead of just a hot lot?

The world may not realize that some of the most toxic lots in the VAERS universe have been sent to Puerto Rico (Moderna 032H20A) and a couple of Pfizer lots to the Philippines. The Moderna we punted to Puerto Rico or maybe gave the lion’s share to if one of the smallest lots as demonstarted here using a vaersaware RVU scoring system:

