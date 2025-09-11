WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

John T
15h

We will have to wait and see if they ever stop. Here are the latest approvals and dates. Even have another brand new one from Moderna. These were supplemental approval letters. I didn't even realize that we had one from India in this country.

August 27, 2025 Approval Letter - MNEXSPIKE

August 27, 2025 Approval Letter - SPIKEVAX

August 27, 2025 Approval Letter - COMIRNATY

August 27, 2025 Approval Letter - NUVAXOVID

