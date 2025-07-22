A baby step in the right direction, but we’ll take it. Let’s see what the definitions are for “healthy” children and let’s how the announcement actually affects the published guidelines. As it stands this is how the CDC website looks now at 11:02am PST 07/22/2025.

COVID-19 vaccination

(minimum age: 6 months [Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines], 12 years [Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine])

Shared clinical decision making:

Ages 6 month–17 years who are NOT moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Shared clinical decision-making vaccinations are individually based and informed by a decision process between the health care provider and the patient or parent/guardian. Where the parent presents with a desire for their child to be vaccinated, children 6 months and older may receive COVID-19 vaccination, informed by the clinical judgment of a healthcare provider and personal preference and circumstances. https://www.cdc.gov/acip/vaccine-recommendations/shared-clinical-decision-making.html

Age 6 months–4 years

All vaccine doses should be from the same manufacturer.

Unvaccinated: 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna at 0, 4–8 weeks 3 doses 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at 0, 3–8, and at least 8 weeks after dose 2

Incomplete initial vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine with: 1 dose Moderna: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna 4–8 weeks after most recent dose 1 dose Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 2 doses 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech 8 weeks apart (administer dose 1 3–8 weeks after most recent dose). 2 doses Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose.

Completed initial vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine with: 2 or more doses Moderna: 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. 3 or more doses Pfizer-BioNTech: 1 dose 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose.



Age 5–11 years

Unvaccinated: 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech

Previously vaccinated before 2024–25 vaccine with 1 or more doses Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech: 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose.

Age 12–17 years

Unvaccinated: 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech 2 doses 2024–25 Novavax at 0, 3–8 weeks

Previously vaccinated before 2024–25 vaccine with: 1 or more doses Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech: 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. 1 dose Novavax: 1 dose 2024–25 Novavax 3–8 weeks after most recent dose. If more than 8 weeks after most recent dose, administer 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech. 2 or more doses Novavax: 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose.



Routine Vaccination:

Age 18 years who are NOT moderately or severely immunocompromised

Unvaccinated: 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech 2 doses 2024–25 Novavax at 0, 3–8 weeks

Previously vaccinated before 2024–25 vaccine with: 1 or more doses Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech: 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. 1 dose Novavax: 1 dose 2024–25 Novavax 3–8 weeks after most recent dose. If more than 8 weeks after most recent dose, administer 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech. 2 or more doses Novavax: 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose.



Special situations:

Persons who ARE moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Age 6 months–4 years

Use vaccine from the same manufacturer for all doses (initial vaccination series and additional doses*).

Unvaccinated: 4 doses ( 3-dose initial series 2024–25 Moderna at 0, 4 weeks, and at least 4 weeks after dose 2, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]).May administer additional doses.* 4 doses ( 3-dose initial series 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at 0, 3 weeks, and at least 8 weeks after dose 2, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]). May administer additional doses.*

Incomplete initial 3-dose vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine: Previous vaccination with Moderna 1 dose Moderna: complete initial series with 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna at least 4 weeks apart (administer dose 1 4 weeks after most recent dose), followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna.* 2 doses Moderna: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna at least 4 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna.* Previous vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech 1 dose Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 2 doses 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 8 weeks apart (administer dose 1 3 weeks after most recent dose), followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech.* 2 doses Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 8 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech.*

Completed initial 3-dose vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine with: 3 or more doses Moderna: 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna 6 months apart (minimum interval 2 months). Administer dose 1 at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. May administer additional doses of Moderna.* 3 or more doses Pfizer-BioNTech: 2 doses 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months apart (minimum interval 2 months). Administer dose 1 at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. May administer additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech.*



Age 5–11 years

Use vaccine from the same manufacturer for all doses in the initial vaccination series.

Unvaccinated: 4 doses ( 3-dose initial series 2024–25 Moderna at 0, 4 weeks, and at least 4 weeks after dose 2, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]). May administer additional doses.* 4 doses ( 3-dose initial series 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at 0, 3 weeks, and at least 4 weeks after dose 2, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]). May administer additional doses.*

Incomplete initial 3-dose vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine: Previous vaccination with Moderna 1 dose Moderna: complete initial series with 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna at least 4 weeks apart (administer dose 1 4 weeks after most recent dose), followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 2 doses Moderna: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna at least 4 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.* Previous vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech 1 dose Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 2 doses 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 4 weeks apart (administer dose 1 3 weeks after most recent dose), followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 2 doses Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 4 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.*

Completed initial 3-dose vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine with: 3 or more doses Moderna or 3 or more doses Pfizer-

BioNTech: 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech

6 months apart (minimum interval 2 months). Administer

dose 1 at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. May

administer additional doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.*



Age 12–17 years

Use vaccine from the same manufacturer for all doses in the initial vaccination series.

Unvaccinated: 4 doses ( 3-dose initial series Moderna at 0, 4 weeks, and at least 4 weeks after dose 2, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 4 doses ( 3-dose initial series Pfizer-BioNTech at 0, 3 weeks, and at least 4 weeks after dose 2, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 3 doses ( 2-dose initial series Novavax at 0, 3 weeks, followed by 1 dose Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.*

Incomplete initial vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine: Previous vaccination with Moderna 1 dose Moderna: complete initial series with 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna at least 4 weeks apart (administer dose 1 4 weeks after most recent dose), followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 2 doses Moderna: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna at least 4 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* Previous vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech 1 dose Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 2 doses 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 4 weeks apart (administer dose 1 3 weeks after most recent dose), followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 2 doses Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 4 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* Previous vaccination with Novavax 1 dose Novavax: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Novavax at least 3 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.*

Completed initial 3-dose vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine with: 3 or more doses Moderna or 3 or more doses Pfizer-BioNTech: 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months apart (minimum interval 2 months). Administer dose 1 at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 2 or more doses Novavax: 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months apart (minimum interval 2 months). Administer dose 1 at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.*



Age 18 years who ARE moderately or severely immunocompromised

Use vaccine from the same manufacturer for all doses in the initial vaccination series.

Unvaccinated: 4 doses ( 3-dose initial series Moderna at 0, 4 weeks, and at least 4 weeks after dose 2, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 4 doses ( 3-dose initial series Pfizer-BioNTech at 0, 3 weeks, and at least 4 weeks after dose 2, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 3 doses ( 2-dose initial series Novavax at 0, 3 weeks, followed by 1 dose Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later [minimum interval 2 months]). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.*

Incomplete initial vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine: Previous vaccination with Moderna 1 dose Moderna: complete initial series with 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna at least 4 weeks apart (administer dose 1 4 weeks after most recent dose), followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 2 doses Moderna: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna at least 4 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.*

Previous vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech 1 dose Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 2 doses 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 4 weeks apart (administer dose 1 3 weeks after most recent dose), followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 2 doses Pfizer-BioNTech: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Pfizer-BioNTech at least 4 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.*

Previous vaccination with Novavax 1 dose Novavax: complete initial series with 1 dose 2024–25 Novavax at least 3 weeks after most recent dose, followed by 1 dose 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months later (minimum interval 2 months). May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.*

Completed initial 3-dose vaccination series before 2024–25 vaccine with: 3 or more doses Moderna or 3 or more doses Pfizer-BioNTech: 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months apart (minimum interval 2 months). Administer dose 1 at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.* 2 or more doses Novavax: 2 doses 2024–25 Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech 6 months apart (minimum interval 2 months). Administer dose 1 at least 8 weeks after the most recent dose. May administer additional doses of Moderna or Novavax or Pfizer-BioNTech.*



*Additional doses of 2024–25 COVID-19 vaccine for moderately or severely immunocompromised: based on shared clinical decision-making and administered at least 2 months after the most recent dose. For description of moderate and severe immunocompromising conditions and treatment, see https://www.cdc.gov/covid/hcp/vaccine-considerations/immunocompromised.html#cdc_cg_special_populations_section_3-description-of-moderate-and-severe-immunocompromising-conditions-and-treatment).

Unvaccinated persons have never received any COVID-19 vaccine doses. There is no preferential recommendation for the use of one COVID-19 vaccine over another when more than one recommended age-appropriate vaccine is available. Administer an age-appropriate COVID-19 vaccine product for each dose.

For information about transition from age 4 years to age 5 years or age 11 years to age 12 years during COVID-19 vaccination series, see Tables 1 and 2 at https://www.cdc.gov/covid/hcp/vaccine-considerations/index.html

For information about interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines, see www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/interim-considerations-us.html#Interchangeability.

Current COVID-19 schedule and dosage formulation available at www.cdc.gov/covidschedule. For more information on Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) indications for COVID-19 vaccines, see https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-legal-regulatory-and-policy-framework/emergency-use-authorization#covid19euas

Contraindications and precautions:

COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine [Novavax]

Severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose or to a component of a Novavax COVID-19 vaccine3

Diagnosed non-severe allergy (e.g., urticaria beyond the injection site) to a component of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine 3 ; or non-severe, immediate (onset less than 4 hours) allergic reaction after administration of a previous dose of a Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Myocarditis or pericarditis within 3 weeks after a dose of any COVID-19 vaccine

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults (MIS-A)

Moderate or severe acute illness, with or without fever

