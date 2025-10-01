Journal Nature is Planning A Hit Piece On Sasha LatypovaClosed VAERSOct 01, 202515173ShareI can’t heart, repost, or comment but it’s a darn good read regardless. I highly recommend. Sasha tells me it’s not her blocking me, so I will believe her, but it wouldn’t matter, it’s a good read period.SubscribeShare15173SharePrevious
Anti-VAXXER to the moon and back. Screw Nature...another fake science rag.
Sasha did become an artist and a good one at that. She is a con artist. When I challenged her on some of the ad-hominem attacks that she was making on Robert Malone and others and asking what her credentials actually were by providing me resume information that could be independently verified, she mentioned a patent that she had. It turned out that the patent was only a patent application that had later been abandoned and she was not listed as the inventor but as one of three assignees. We messaged each other for multiple days with her leveling all sorts of slurs and insults and accusations and attacks against me trying to make me quit responding to her and asking questions. I was curious if she was the type of person who could not live with herself if she didn’t have the last word. Eventually she broke down and deleted all of her messages to me. Did you know that she isn’t Sasha? The name on the patent is Alexandra. Did you know that she has a daughter who was a foul mouthed kid who had (supposedly) nearly a million followers? I think Sasha should never be believed because she reminds me of several pathological liars that I have had to deal with as an Engineering Manager and Pastor. I don’t think she is one anyone should trust. It may even be possible that she knows that the entire pro-medical freedom movement can be compromised by some of the ‘facts’ she claims and by those same people giving her a platform to speak. (No such thing as a virus)