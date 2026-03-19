WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

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Джил's avatar
Джил
8h

Well, our household wouldn't know what to do without you and the writing you do about the work you do.

We totally believe that there's no one who's got your combined skill set that we'll get the facts from about this war on humanity.

God bless you and yours, Albert.

And thank you.

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
9h

closing the barn door after the horse already ran off

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