The official announcement was only given to subscribers of react19.org at 6:30am this morning. It began to unofficially leak out on X shortly there after I guess. I was asking the “leakers” where the official blurb was because I was not finding it anywhere? I just had email forwarded to me this afternoon.

My very last post here I offered my own proposals while peppering X with memes of a couple my proposals. My Chatham House Rules proposal was actually a bull’s eye to React19’s big reveal:

I may have unwittingly ruffled Brianne Dressen’s feathers as you will notice in her response to me:

I certainly did not intend to upset Bri or the vax injured community, so I’m really sorry for that. I don’t do what I do for clicks, moreover I’ve torpedoed my career over this and I’m not even vax injured! I’ve never taken a single vax in my life! I may have taken a PPD test for a great auditor job once, and I regret that now too.

I hope my readers know I’m a straight shooter and I only call balls and strikes. I’m sincere (without wax), genuine and authentic. I know I’ve ridden RFKjr, Trump, Makary, Bhattcharya, and even Dr. Oz. pretty hard. It’s precisely because they are my horses that I ride them hard. I was in a alcohol recovery program for 10 years weekends and holidays included and stayed alcohol free for about 14 years, so I know what it means to keep yourself and others around you accountable, but I digress. I think Bri, react19, and the vax injured will be ok. I’ll promise that I can not be bought, and I can not be killed because I already died once, and was born again in Jesus. Amen.

If I’m hired or voted in to a great job the promise still stands. However, if the cabal wants to pay me $10 million in the next 72 hours, I will shut down my platforms jump off the internet and disappear by Monday. I figure in any reasonable world the work I’ve left behind will bring down the cabal eventually. The cabal can only buy a little more time, and I just want to be fanatasy football legend.

Maybe React19 should have tapped me when they initially embarked on this endevour? Kind of the same way, how authors might or should want to include me in their peer reviewed VAERS papers? If you can’t beat’em, maybe invite them in? 😜

Circling back to the ICD-10 codes it looks like T50.B2x’s are being proposed. It’s a start and to be as polite as possible it’s the smallest increment possible. If this was baseball it would be like bunting the ball for a single or maybe the pitcher might give you an intentional base on balls just to setup the double play.

To be transparent as possible T50.B2 does not exist, there is room for growth in the coding because B1 and B9 exist but nothing in between, I just doctored up my rendition so we can see how it will look if adopted, and I did it before I knew where React19 was at. I wanted to give both extremes as my examples.

There absolutley needs to be a Chapter 20 - Morbidity (Death) code for “Death due to Covid-19 Vaccine” representation. In the same fashion that Myocardits is captured under multiple chapters, injury and disease “due to Covid-19 vaccine” needs to represented, if we want “accurate documentation” as React19 announces in their statement.

Well let’s take a look at the do’s and don’t of Dx T50:

There is always a few pages at the beginning of every chapter in the ICD-10 book that spells out the do’s and don’t for the code sets. This Chapter 19 has one of the most rules of any chapter.

Interestingly one of my opening concerns is the terminology of “Medicinal”, “drugs”, and “biologics”. An example and trying to follow the good work of Sasha Latypova, I think vaccines might not even be classified as a biologic anymore? A Simpleton like me looks at these definitions as being all the same, but we should know by now the pharma cabal is expert at coming up with new definitions, in part for better classifications, but also to keep us on a hamster wheel and endless loop of technicalities.

You guys remember Alexis Lorenz and her PNH disease? Could we code her irreversible skin damage as a burn? If Alexis can’t grow hair back on the skin where she was damaged, she basically had a 3rd degree burn. Can I say a vaccine caused a 3rd degree chemical burn in the coding? If we see Alexis today with her skin healed up but even the physician can’t tell the difference that she wasn’t “burned” but has all the damage of a 3rd degree burn, shouldn’t there be codes for a vaccine being the cause of this “burn”?

There is a lot of minutaie to billing, and it might surprise people that the World Health Organization (WHO) is in charge of ICD-10. This proposal and having the CDC’s Statistics department sniff around and two months of public comments is very lame, but I guess those are the rules. The CDC/FDA/CMS/HHS have five years worth of data, they don’t need the public’s help. What is vitally imporant is that decisions on new ICD-10 codes have to be made before the November 1st.

New ICD codes are always announced on November 1st for the following year, and it’s always go time on Januray 1st. It gives the world two months to update billing, EMR systems, coding algorithms, and print books. CPT codes are different, new procedure codes can be released throught the year.

At face value this is a very tight schedule to get new ICD-10 codes for Covid-19 vaccine injuries officially recognized by November 1st, but I guess we will see.

For the record, ICD-10-CM means Clinical Modification which means some countries could have a slightly different version of ICD-10. The mother ship at the WHO dictates the master ICD-10 and every country has some slightly modified flavor of it. For this reason you might hear debates about there already being codes for Covid-19, the real question is if it’s recognized, billable, and reimbursable in the USA ICD-10-CM version? My last declaration is I’m not sure if there is a country who uses or recognizes the full set of ICD-10, and if there is a table somewhere that shows what codes exactly are at the mother ship but not recognized in the USA?

If you know where to go in CMS you can pull down the complete ICD-10-CM version in excel format for free. However nowadays they want you to login with your company credentials, so you’ll need to get crafty if you no longer participate in medical industrial complex. God Bless

You can also purchase the book and soft copy from Optum. God Bless

I got the ICD-10 pdf version 1 here:

Click to download

Please consider supporting, but either way you are getting a front row seat. God Bless

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