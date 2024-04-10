The VAERS data doesn’t get any fresher and up to date than this. For those new to my work, I’ve been on lot analysis and this red state blue state question since the beginning. In the early days when I was doing videos exclusively, I made many on the subject. Here is one of the first:
BTW: 31% of "unknown” states is complete bullshit! CDC/FDA are literally stripping out state location that was probably there upon submission. Not only that but their Vegas card tricks are thinly veiled, because it turns out most of the unknown states are also throttled (purposeful delay in publication).
I pointed out the throttling of just death reports last year using this six month stretch of publications from Nov 2022 to May 2023:
Support The Eagle!
Thanks for this work, WelcometheEagle. So: it's a bad idea to get jabbed, and it's an especially bad idea to get jabbed in KY or TN.
Great work. There are three layers of VAERS
- public,
- pre-public or currently being throttled, - secret VAERS as published by the BMJ indicating that all updates to VAERS are hidden in a secret section and not made available to the researchers for supposed privacy reasons. Thus there was a rush to file reports for injection site pain so that all subsequent reports would be secret in this high risk report and the cardiovascular events, other serious adverse events and deaths would NEVER been made available to researchers. Thus the record breaking adverse events and PRRs reported in VAERS are significantly understated by this intentional manipulation which is in addition to the unknown underreporting factor (likely 34 as estimated by Dr. Naomi Wolff and Steve Kirsch using two different methods but calculated as 100 in the only legitimate attempt to measure it) that the government has no desire to calculate.