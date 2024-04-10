The VAERS data doesn’t get any fresher and up to date than this. For those new to my work, I’ve been on lot analysis and this red state blue state question since the beginning. In the early days when I was doing videos exclusively, I made many on the subject. Here is one of the first:

Click to launch video

BTW: 31% of "unknown” states is complete bullshit! CDC/FDA are literally stripping out state location that was probably there upon submission. Not only that but their Vegas card tricks are thinly veiled, because it turns out most of the unknown states are also throttled (purposeful delay in publication).

I pointed out the throttling of just death reports last year using this six month stretch of publications from Nov 2022 to May 2023:

Click to launch homepage

Support The Eagle!

Share