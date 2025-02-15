Who knows VAERS better than me? Few if any, but I don’t want Bobby to throw the baby out with the bath water! The system now with all it’s obfuscation, willful misconduct, and collusion within the management teams (CDC/FDA) and manufacturers is still “good enough” because the carnage has been so devastating.

Like Ed Dowd says, “The Covid shots were so bad, they couldn’t hide in VAERS…”. Even Alex Jones was correct in saying, “It was designed to cover stuff up…”.

So who’s going to pay for the willful misconduct of VAERS since 1990? I think for one the manufacturers should get their protected liability status rescinded and pay some huge damages. first off. Secondly some people and and maybe entire upper management team need to go to jail for life.

Here’s the thing, I’m not liking the talking heads in our movement just breezing past this willful misconduct! Sure it’s cool that Alex and Dowd acknowledge the malfeasance and willful misconduct, but who has actually shown the public how they are doing it? The Throttling, the deletions of legit reports, the under-coding of severe events, the missing data fields, the hidden dead kids?

Is it Jessica Rose? Is it OpenVAERS? Is it someone else on Rumble or Bitchute? Maybe some good citizens on Bitchute or Rumble, but I would say I’m the biggest and only platform of little guys that made it out of Bitchute.

Why don’t people talk about it more, the absolute corrupt VAERS management? Everybody knows… Everybody who follows this Substack certainly knows. This is the first time hearing Ed Dowd, that it dawned on me of this strategy of “showing” all the data through a new system to help take down this shot, if not put a serious dent into the rest of the vaccines?

It’s not a bad strategy and maybe the only way to take on the Kracken that is the pharma cabal? It just sucks because there hasn’t been any call outs on certain individuals like Johnny Su, and every head of CDC that has rolled through in the last 30 years. Mandy Cohen I believe is the current hood ornament?

Common man, even RFKjr knows VAERS does not publish all legitimate reports received! Proof here:

BTW, Bobby gave this speech at my church, and part of this clip was filmed on my cell phone! I’ve never heard Bobby repeat this assertion anywhere before or since.

This speech was the very reason I stopped analyzing how “toxic” a batch batch was, or how many myocarditis there were above baseline and all that stuff and I focused on auditing the fraud within VAERS…

It’s kind of a moot point a little to analyze toxicity of jabs when you know we are getting a curated version VAERS. It still needs to done so I’m appreciative of all the analysts. This Bobby acknowledgement about VAERS on basically day one is awesome bit it feels a little bitter sweet for me.

Somebody should explain the nuances to the New American, their piece about Bobby downplaying VAERS is going to get people even more confused…

https://thenewamerican.com/us/healthcare/rfk-jr-dismisses-vaers-after-years-of-citing-it/

God Bless and please support The Eagle…

Share