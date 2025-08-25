The big FDA announcement is that they are now publishing reports in “real-time”. This doesn’t mean daily because I’ve been checking the difference day over day and of course even “real-time” is a word salad.
Publishing in “real-time” instead of once a quarter actually allows FDA to obfuscate data better, without also publishing raw downloadable data tranches like VAERS does. You CAN NOT download a complete set of FAERS data, like you can VAERS. FAERS has much more data than VAERS in terms of hard drive space, but it’s not a big for the FDA to make all data available in .csv downloadable format that would amount to only a few gigabytes of data at most.
Beyond the non-existent downloadable tranche issue, we still have the uncounted deaths issue and purposeful data curation and obfuscation issue. We are still getting a burrito full of bullshit, a smart man like JJ Couey would say. God Bless.
We will be extrapolating data soon in such a way to show the curation and obfuscation is increasing not decreasing… Please go back to the drawing board fellas.
I see what you're saying, but doesn't "updated daily" mean that adverse events can't be hidden for years? Or is it just a case of "updated from our own BS list of adjudicated adverse events that actually occurred years ago," in which case "daily" is meaningless?
This change reminds of the saying Garbage in, garbage out. Neither the CDC nor the FDA are honest agencies. They both should be abolished.