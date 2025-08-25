Click to launch Tweet

The big FDA announcement is that they are now publishing reports in “real-time”. This doesn’t mean daily because I’ve been checking the difference day over day and of course even “real-time” is a word salad.

Publishing in “real-time” instead of once a quarter actually allows FDA to obfuscate data better, without also publishing raw downloadable data tranches like VAERS does. You CAN NOT download a complete set of FAERS data, like you can VAERS. FAERS has much more data than VAERS in terms of hard drive space, but it’s not a big for the FDA to make all data available in .csv downloadable format that would amount to only a few gigabytes of data at most.

Beyond the non-existent downloadable tranche issue, we still have the uncounted deaths issue and purposeful data curation and obfuscation issue. We are still getting a burrito full of bullshit, a smart man like JJ Couey would say. God Bless.

We will be extrapolating data soon in such a way to show the curation and obfuscation is increasing not decreasing… Please go back to the drawing board fellas.

