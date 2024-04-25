“Spiking a entire lot is not very sophisticated for the masters of inventory, spiking vials within lots is how it’s done…”

-The Eagle

I believe big pharma can calibrate and slip in a hot vial into a box of jabs containing 10 vials as an example. What about a little less sophisticated method of slipping in some hot shipments of the same lot#?

I would like to re-introduce the new readers to my Pfizer lot number analysis (Dashboard) based on ICAN’s successful FOIA HERE.

A small side note, the equivalent Moderna dashboard HERE does not have provider name information as unique provider information was not included in ICAN’s successful Moderna FOIA. With is clarification now stated, please notice the “Shipment Count” column next to the provider name in the graph. Filtering down onto exact lot numbers, when can see how many shipments of the same lot# were delivered to any unique provider.

I would like to use a very toxic Pfizer lot EN6198 for this demonstration:

I teased out lot EN6198 by Severe Adverse Events, then by state location synched to the total doses shipped as per ICAN’s FOIA information. A frustrating disclaimer is the Unknown state location from VAERS, it’s anyone’s guess how many more Kentucky, Tennessee, California, or New York, etc. could be hiding in there…

Wow! So what happened to Kentucky and Tennessee? By correlation how does California and Florida only have 6 total deaths? Are people and institutions afraid to report from CA and FL or does CDC/FDA just hold back from publishing all reports from the the mega states? Could some hot vials have been sent to KY and/or TN? I think so and I think the D.O.D. or whoever is in charge of the rollout shipped some hot vials. Let’s look at Kentucky:

You can see University of Louisville Hospital along with six other locations all had three shipments of lot# EN6198 not totaling more than 15K doses cumulative max per location. You can hover over the dots on the geo-map to get provider and dose info. Here is the raw data showing actual shipment dates on a few locations.

Above example is of a few locations, notice the cadence of the shipments, it’s exactly the same for each location. It’s curious why same day shipments are classified as two order numbers per location, and how the 3rd shipment, but 2nd delivery is exactly a week later? I don’t know the geography in KY, but it seems more like a Greyhound bus schedule than some high tech just in time inventory process?

Using Univ of Louisville Hospital we can see Pfizer lot# EN6198 was the only lot delivered on 2/13/2021, but they could easily have a dozen lot# on hand and at their disposal based on expiration dates of previous shipments. See below:

We can’t see from the Pfizer FOIA if providers are also being shipped Moderna and J&J Janssen at the same time as well? These types of observations should bring into question what distribution warehouse techniques are being employed that could keep track of all this on a national and global level and between multiple manufacturers? Like I said pharma are the masters of inventory, and they are probably well imbedded with FedEx and UPS and DHL.

Closing thoughts:

Just talking about “hot lots” is so superficial. Looking at shipment time lines and frequency of lot number deliveries and dispersion patterns, it’s reasonable to believe spiking lots with “hot vials” would be a better method for the evil pharma cabal if they could pull it off. I think they can pull it off and that’s exactly what has been done. BOOM MIC DROP!

By the looks of this internal correspondence below, it’s seems like they’ve had at least 40 years to perfect their evil ways.

God Bless, Please support The Eagle!

