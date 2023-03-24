My friend Josh Guetzkow has been all over General Dynamics and their contract with VAERS and his articles I will be referring to are these:

According to the most recent FOIA document, General Dynamics (GDIT) asserts they were caught up by end of May 2021 and illustrated by these graphs:

Ok, here is a good spot to benchmark from March to end of May 2021 they beat the “backlog” down from ~94,000 to ~600 reports. It also does not look like GDIT was able to address a growing backlog per this admission in their Feb 2021 status report.

Ok, let pause for a minute because I had to run numbers on what they call “incoming reports” and “web reports”. They only made this distinction in the first three months (Dec, Jan, Feb). They never mentioned web reports after February, but were they in addition to the incoming reports? For those not familiar how to submit a report., options are 1) Online 2) Download a pdf form, do the form filler then re-upload. 3) Mail it and/or fax it in. 4) Lastly you can call it in.

I’ve been in this exact spot myself working in a large MSO or what normal people would know as IPA (Independent Physicians Association), where physicians all over the Bay Area would send in their insurance claims for reimbursement. Insurance claims came in from all over, even by courier pigeon. I still feel sorry for the physician that literally drives in his CMS-1500 claims. I digress. Outside of hand written pdf VAERS claims that get mailed in, everything else is probably coming in electronic. Even the VAERS phone operators are “online” submitting electronically. Amazon and Ring Central has some pretty amazing tools to handle hundreds of fax lines… Come on GDIT/VAERS don’t bullshit us, this isn’t VAERS 1990 with kermit dialups, and 24k baud speed when AOL was all the rage! I ran the numbers and those “web reports” better be included in those incoming reports or else you are really dead in the water.

Ok, let me show you what I know for sure, and that is what was published week over week and you can vet everything with my VAERS Interactive Dashboard here

Here is what GDIT documented as Covid-19 “incoming reports” versus what was published.

Cocktail napkin math says by end of February 169,470 reports came in against 24,091 published covid-19 reports. My disclaimer, I calculate “months” for this Substack analysis as including the 1st “drop” of the following month to compensate for the one week baked in automatic delay between data released and data published. VAERS Sleuths know what I’m talking about. For this reason you will never see any new reports on Fridays having anybody with a vax date in the same week as the drop date. I’ll tell you later in another article what kinds of things happen when they release reports ahead of time…

So here we are, knee deep in the Congo! According my tea leaves, chicken bones and spreadsheets and dashboards, we are heading into March 2021 with about ~145,000 Cov19 reports in the pipeline and GDIT acknowledges only ~94,000 as per their March backlog graph? BTW, since hindsight is 20/20 let’s see what is about to hit VAERS…. the 2nd biggest jab month in the whole plandemic. According to the CDC Tracker March was 80,964,753 doses and April was 89,886,067 doses rolled out.

It’s a bit hard to see, but I got a little scraper script thingy for the tracker and pulled down the numbers everyday, now every week… I digress.

Ok here is where it starts to get a little difficult in March…..

This is the exact spot where they pull a sleight of hand carnival trick. They beat down backlog to 79,110 but then process only 45K of the 98K incoming? Isn’t that 53,317 (new backlog) plus 79,110 = 132,427 total backlog now? Keep in mind per my graph of pure incoming versus published, by the end of March I now have them with a total inventory of ~219,000. I’m not sure how more extra delay there is between processed and published? However I say 219K they say 79K by the start of April…

Additionally in the end of March report GDIT states the need to higher 200 additional staff to process incoming surge:

Wow! 200 hundred people to process 25,000 reports/wk? That’s only 125 reports per person per week. That’s 25 reports a day per person.

By April’s report General Dynamics no longer is reporting what is incoming only only what was processed. GDIT says they processed 64,733 total which included ~49K of backlog. By mid April, May and June they claim to be processing between 30K-38K reports a week of “surge” reports aka incoming all the while beating down the backlog in addition to the surge!!?? OMG! These guys are straight up thieves and murderers.

If you made it this far go to Josh’s Substack to pull down the GDIT report and enjoy this 1.5min video where Bobby says he spoke to a “group” inside VAERS and they told him ~150K reports “disappeared”!

