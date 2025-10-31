WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

TruthAndLight
40m

Yes, something is very wrong here. I feel it in my spirit.

Is it true that Candace Owen’s husband is a Freemason? Of the 33rd degree? Why no ambulance and why no crime scene coverup ? Usually, the area is marked off for an investigation. The services seemed disingenuous … I’m sorry to say .. it makes no sense.

Jesus reminds us “there will be Great Deception during these times”. I also wondered before this, why hand out 47 hats when 47’is promoting more mRNA gene therapy vaxes (when they are not therapeutic in the least ) in fact they are bioweapons.

Please read “America’s Soul Under Siege: The Implosion of the Middle Class” by a messianic Jew named Lawrence Cohen. It’s spot on. In fact, it gives mention to Pastor Rob and Charlie Kirk ..

and it’s very true .. the title. Our souls are being tried and tested. The enemy is after our souls — the vax destroys the pineal gland (the part of brain thought to be seat of the soul … 🧐) just an observation.

May God bless us all with discernment, with His wisdom 🙏🏻

And thank you author for this commentary. Someone needed to say something. About all you spoke about and more.

Wendy Leonard
12m

Its one of the suspicious things , many more have now been exposed, but the other biggest thing I believe was the guy taking down the camera and removing the SD card within 4 mins of the shot, then putting it in his pocket, I mean who does that in a crime scene and only that camera. The google search things also are smoking guns. So much to answer and the TPUSA explanation doesnt make sense. Neff was doing a little "live" or clip within a min or so of the shot saying Charlie was dead, but he supposedly "ran away", yet no signs of distress, heavy breathing, no adams apple bobbing. All seemed rehearsed.

