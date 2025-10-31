Pastor Rob McCoy and his son Mikey McCoy who was/is Turning Point USA Chief of Staff have been getting tremendous heat thrown their way. It really all started just last week earnest last about Wednesday Mikey’s movements scrutinized in the moments leading up Charlie’s death and the moments after.

The big blow-up over Mikey was why did he repel so quickly after the shot fired and who was he on the phone with at .8 seconds after Charlie was hit? Was somebody already on Mikey’s line before and during the sound of a gun shot? Was Mikey possibly on the phone with Erika or Pastor Rob or was Mikey even on the “phone” during those deadly few seconds? It depends who you ask…

Here is the curious Mikey McCoy actions (no sound):

Ok Mikey was already a half step out as Charlie was on his way to the floor. Mikey’s phone instantly goes to his ear, and maybe that immediate reaction of kids these days, who knows.

Pastor Rob McCoy was already getting a little heat before this but only for fiery defense of the viral online chatter that started almost instantly with drones, plam pistols, hand signals, multiple shooters? Remember it took 33 hours to get the alleged shooter Tyler Robinson into custody, and the goofy rifle story, and then the FBI’s release of Tyler’s text message thread his fury boyfriend lover. The whole story of Charlie’s murder fell off the rails just as fast as Ca$h Patel could jump into his FBI windbreaker jacket and announce we got our hombre.

Here is Pastor Rob’s fiery defense which I believe was only about four days after Charlie’s assisination.:

Keep in mind about Pastor Rob and timeline, nobody was throwing shade on his son Mikey, and the hand signal questions by the bodyguard and Frank Turek was one of the initial observations being formulated by the time of Pastor Rob’s fiery defense. Turek did a good job coming out very early with his first hand account of how things went down and what he witnessed inside the SUV as Charlie was being driven to the hospital. I for one do not believe Turek had any involvement or any prior acknowledge of Charlie’s assination, how ever I’m not hear to give you my opinions I’m just here to document and stand up for myself and my voice.

As for Rob McCoy, I’m willing to give you a pass for basically calling me a antisemite, and maybe even a conspiracy theorist for wanting the truth about who killed Charlie. And now that Mikey’s movements have been analyzed and critiqued, I will choose to believe your remarks and recollection of events that Mikey had “blood all over him” was embellishment of a proud father. As far as the antisemite thing for asking question, be it every question, be it many, many questions do not make make me a antisemite. I am not a antisemite I am a pro God’s Covenent to Abraham.

In the you and me of it all, I don’t know why God chose “The Jew”, but I think I know why God chose to make a covenant with Abraham, Jacob/Israel. As a born again Christian from Calvary Chapel San Jose I have an understanding that a “covenant” means something like agreement:

Like God telling Abraham to circumcise himself, his children, and even his bond servants, which the bible says he did that very same day the covenenant was made with God and God with Abraham. That circumsion of his slaves thing is a very distinct point the “Jew” or “Israeli” by birth or DNA seem not to philosphize about too much? When I say to a Jewish person I’m a Messianic Jew and I grafted myself in, they give me a explanation why I’m not a true “Jew”. I get it, I get it I think I do? If you are a true Jew like from the first level Jews from Jacob or David then you are obligated to follow the Torah and all ~600 edicts and be a light unto the world. You were chosen to be closets to God, it doesn’t mean you were chosen to run the world or be in charge of the new world order, or are even smarter than anybody else. As far as that original covenant goes, wasn’t that suppose to be a agreement? What about King Solomon and the divison of Israel vs Judah? Does Solomon have any blame for a broken covenant? Jacobs descendants had it all at one point and were the greatest nation in the world just like God promised.

click image to watch video explanation

l also get that God said and “everlasting” covenant but he also said new Jerusalem will be a “heavenly” Jerusalem. I choose to believe the heavenly Jerusalem will come from the sky and could land anywhere on earth? I hope it new Jerusalem lands in a place like the Maya Rivera or Cancun or some beautiful place like that. One things for sure is that I’d rather be a new testament Jew in good standing than an old testment Jew that’s broken a covenant with God. God Bless.

Back to Pastor McCoy and not to throw gas on the fire or defend him, because the truth can defend itself. Turning Point USA Wikipedia page has been acting strangley since Charlie’s assisnation with regards to Pastor McCoy which was noticed by team Candace Owens. Did Pastor McCoy help launch TPUSA Faith, or was he Co-Chairman, or Co-Founder?

It might have anything to do with Rob McCoy directly, but maybe Tyler Boyer would know since he’s the COO, maybe Mikey McCoy’s wife should know what’s going on since she is the Director of Public Relations, maybe Erika Kirk should know especially when your wikipage master is adding founders after the fact?

To Pastor Rob’s credit TPUSA Faith via TPUSA’s actual website has been saying McCoy has been “Co-Chair” from the beginning and via the Wayback Machine I will confirm.

I guess Pastor Rob was sick and feeling under the weather because he cancelled his visit to my church on Wednesday and I didn’t get the memo.

Pastor McCoy is still on for November 1 in Branson, MO because you can still get tickets today Friday Oct 31st.:

This other guy Sean Feucht must travel like a rock star because these show dates cover a lot of ground in a short time. I’m not familiar with Sean Feucht but even this guy is getting a lot of shade and I’m not sure if that’s the devil just throwing shade on every good people as usual or what?

Anyways although I do appreciate Pastor Rob and like his idea or message that we need more men of faith in politics, however I’m not really appreciating the bald guy in this clip.:

There is alot of meat on the bone here what Blake Neff says as far as the time line goes.

Neff was standing next to Mikey when the “shot” went off and they both bolted but Neff ran for 15-20 seconds while Mikey appearently walked? They weren’t exatly with eachother they they both bolted out the door in the same direction. Keep in mind it took 55 seconds from shot to Charlie in the SUV and this is where Mikey was.:

So how far ahead was Blake Neff to is anybody’s guess, but I think it’s reasonable to believe he could do a forty yard dash in at least 10 seconds especially running from a gun shot? Anyhow, it’s noteworthy that neff said he can’t remember exactly but he came back and met up with Mikey and saw his lip quivering, but heroically pulled himself together then called Ericka then called Pastor McCoy, all in the same time Neff called his mother while Mikey called Ericka. This buy itself doesn’t make any sense because if Blake Neff was in Mikey’s presence while he was calling Ericka, then who was Mikey talking to in the first 55 seconds? I’m forced to believe that he is still heroically plugging his ears from the sound of the initial shot? I could be wrong but it looks like Mikey has both hands to both ears? I think he is talking to somebody with one hand on his ear bud or plugging ear and one hand holding his phone close to his face or possibly at his ear?

Anyways there is a ton more details, but now what the Trurning Point fiefdom sans Charlie is failing to see is that there is also tremendous blow back on Evangelical Christians and Calvary Churches in particuler for all your silence. We are getting blow back to like Jimmy Dore’s fat slop retard sidekick Kurt Metzger as seen here:

Remember I spoke to Pastor Rob myself on Tuesday Oct 21st right before this whole Mikey thing exploded on a Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics podcast during the Q&A HERE. Give me a little credit for asking some hard questions about what he thought about Zionism, and if he thought there was a stand down order given in Isreal on Oct 7th? Charlie asked that question to and I think the world deserves to know. If it’s a Yes or No, I want to here it. Because I think there was and that doesn’t make me antisemetic. I’ve learned that all is fair in love and war, and I also feel that Hamas got J6’ed. They got played like a cheap suit. If Hamas & Hezbollah want some, well then come and get it. If the democrats want some then come get it. If Antifa and Gaytifa want some then come get it. If you want to dance then come get it.

God empty myself of myself and fill me with yourself that everything I do and everything I say is of you and not of me. Amen.

Just don’t lie to me, because as an auditor I’m pretty good at finding the truth.

God Bless

For those that care here is Pastor Rob and Charlie speaking at my church Oct 17, 2020:

Share