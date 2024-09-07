Published yesterday Sept 6, 2024, stay tuned because VAERS pulled off one their best throttle jobs in this whole plandemic! I have no words…
See the report here:
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2783158&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON
Gaslighting 101 from the report: "The benefit ? risk relationship of mRNA-1273.222 (Original/Omicron BA.4/5) vaccine is not affected by this report. US-MODERNATX, INC.-MOD-2022-692839"
With vaccination being such an important plank in their plans, I assume EVERY country has a vaccine register, documenting who got what, when.
If they were serious about tracking AE's and injury, the sentence “vaccination date not provided” would not preclude them quickly and easily finding out.
And are they kidding??!
“The benefit ? risk relationship of mRNA-1273 vaccine is not affected by this report”.
It killed the patient.
There IS no “benefit”. It's ALL RISK.