WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OpenVAET's avatar
OpenVAET
6h

Please see this alert by Helene Banoun & the linked analysis by Christine McKoi :

https://x.com/BanounHelene/status/1919440521707012230

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Closed VAERS
The Memory Department's avatar
The Memory Department
3h

I read this report carefully, something I rarely do as it's distressing. I usually just look at dates and if there's a death, and age. If even some of what's on that report is true, this 3-month-old BABY BOY had serious medical history: Encephalitis (non infectious); Encephalopathy; Hyperglycemia; Hypoglycemia; Hypotonic-hyporesponsive episode; Meningitis; Neuroleptic malignant syndrome

His current condition (can this be true since from the write-up it appears as crib death with resuscitation efforts?): "Diabetes mellitus; Guillain Barre syndrome; Intussusception"

Let me get this straight: Some doctor knowing this child has SERIOUS medical problems as listed above, e.g., encephalitis, hyperglycemia, meningitis(!), injects that baby with more vaccines? What happened to "don't vaccinate when the patient is sick?" When did that disappear?

Could this report be basically right or is it riddled with errors and inconsistencies?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Closed VAERS
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture