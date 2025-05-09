click to launch report

Every dead baby deserves at least a substack article unfortunately there is just to many of them. I do like to feature the stuff that is really buried, like dead Beyfortus babies.

Since Beyfortus is not technically a vaccine but a monoclonal it is not obligated to VAERS, and there is no appropriate vax type to select in VAERS even if you tried to submit anyways. There is actually a lot of Beyfortus associated to death reports along with it’s predecessor Synagis (Palivizumab).

Here’s the propaganda:

https://www.beyfortus.com/

God Bless.

I like to keep the CHD camp abreast:

God Bless.

Share