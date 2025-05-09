I Think Beyfortus Might Be Killing The Babies!
Another hidden dead Beyfortus baby in VAERS was just published
Every dead baby deserves at least a substack article unfortunately there is just to many of them. I do like to feature the stuff that is really buried, like dead Beyfortus babies.
Since Beyfortus is not technically a vaccine but a monoclonal it is not obligated to VAERS, and there is no appropriate vax type to select in VAERS even if you tried to submit anyways. There is actually a lot of Beyfortus associated to death reports along with it’s predecessor Synagis (Palivizumab).
Please see this alert by Helene Banoun & the linked analysis by Christine McKoi :
I read this report carefully, something I rarely do as it's distressing. I usually just look at dates and if there's a death, and age. If even some of what's on that report is true, this 3-month-old BABY BOY had serious medical history: Encephalitis (non infectious); Encephalopathy; Hyperglycemia; Hypoglycemia; Hypotonic-hyporesponsive episode; Meningitis; Neuroleptic malignant syndrome
His current condition (can this be true since from the write-up it appears as crib death with resuscitation efforts?): "Diabetes mellitus; Guillain Barre syndrome; Intussusception"
Let me get this straight: Some doctor knowing this child has SERIOUS medical problems as listed above, e.g., encephalitis, hyperglycemia, meningitis(!), injects that baby with more vaccines? What happened to "don't vaccinate when the patient is sick?" When did that disappear?
Could this report be basically right or is it riddled with errors and inconsistencies?