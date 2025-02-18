IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Charles Kovess will be travelling in Ireland and Hungary between 25 February and 10 March 2025.

During that period, there will be NO EMAIL INVITATIONS to meetings of Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International.

HOWEVER, OF COURSE, THE MEETINGS WILL BE HELD DURING THAT PERIOD.

You can find all details of the Guest Speaker and all links to log on at this website: https://charleskovess.com/frostmeeting/ .

This link is now operational and will be operational on an ongoing basis.

Dear All,

Pastor Artur Pawlowki (please see here

https://arturpawlowski.ca/

and below) will be our guest on Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 8 pm London time.

This is great news!

Now anybody with a Zoom link can attend, no more special invite get on the mailing list thing, even though astute followers knew you could just use the same old link…

This is a special group because it’s not a echo chamber, it’s pretty much anti-vax but after that it’s a open ocean of ideas and beliefs.

My favorite part of the group is the Q&A session at the end and the the standard hand raising system. Get you hand up early and get in line to ask a quick question to VIP guest presenters. It’s a great way to ask VIPs question live face to face and it’s recorded and put on Rumble.

Here’s the deets:

Please see the invitation below. Here is the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09

Next zoom starts in 1 hour - Pastor Artur Pawlowki 12:00 noon Pacific Standard Time

