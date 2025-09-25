https://x.com/BlakeBednarz/status/1971024481096224903

This is primary source raw video from University student employees working one of the official cameras on this day. Video was located and purchased by this Blake Bednarz fellow. This will be the video that Candace Owens references very soon as Blake explains it in this Twitter X space recorded 9/24

https://x.com/i/spaces/1RDGlAblqVgJL

Share