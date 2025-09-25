https://x.com/BlakeBednarz/status/1971024481096224903
This is primary source raw video from University student employees working one of the official cameras on this day. Video was located and purchased by this Blake Bednarz fellow. This will be the video that Candace Owens references very soon as Blake explains it in this Twitter X space recorded 9/24
https://x.com/i/spaces/1RDGlAblqVgJL
We now have proof that had the fatal shot come from a rifle with a 30-O6 bullet two things would support the killer as Tyler Robinson.. 1) entry wound time to sound in 24 fps footage would have been longer.2) exit wound would have been wider and Charlie’s head would have exploded.
Some confusion has occurred because the microphone on Charlie picked up the impact sound and then the sound of gunfire ..the timing is accurate because bullets travel faster feet per second than sound…using footage rate of 24 frames per second you can time the frames apart and use the speed of sound against the speed of a bullet per size…that gives you distance of shooter.. it’s a lot closer than 140 yards.
The latest footage shows vapour trail of a smaller calibre bullet entering from above and behind and exiting front left side of neck… the vapour trail to sound of bullet much shorter and exit wound much smaller than a 30-O6 round.This means the fatal round was fired nearer that the 140 yard shot… and the camera recording this is 4k that was mounted on the wall behind Charlie was removed to hide these details because that would have shown entry wound and a flash from the rifle on the roof where Tyler was supposed to have been .... happened out of sync..and that was not going to be allowed to see the light of day…
Science and footage prove this was a second shooter and the Tyler Robinson was a Patsy… and that the FBI thinks the public are stupid , just like they did back in 1963.
if it hit the spine, there'd be ricochet fragments of all kinds of things, bone, bullet... going all kinds of directions. Coroner noted autopsy findings of same.