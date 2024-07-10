The great Craig Paardekooper presented to Medical Doctor For Covid Ethics (MDCE) a couple of days ago, you can catch Craig’s full presentation HERE.

In EudraVigilance Craig is doing a good job measuring the concomitant medications associated to covid jabs and making excellent inferences. The end results are Craig’s PDF downloadable “reports” offerings of tabular lists of percentage frequencies of how many times a particular concomitant medication is associated to “covid” reports.

I basically asked Craig is he saw all the uncounted deaths or the reports where covid jab was the concomitant medication which is basically an uncounted covid report and/or death and/or uncounted covid jab adverse event. The quick answer was NO, he hasn’t hunted the data yet or looked in this fashion. I hope he gets a chance to point his flashlight in this direction because I think he will be shocked!

Regarding VSAFE, I asked Craig if he found or has seen the 172K adolescents in the system? I explained more for the audience that Del Bigtree & Aaron only initially highlighted the 14K kids younger than three years old. ICAN and the boys have never mentioned a peep about the 172K adolescents yet or since.

If I told you there were twice and many adolescent reports in VSAFE than there is VAERS, wouldn’t your hair catch on fire or at least your intellectual curiosity be peaked?

Of course there are way more kids and deaths in VAERS than the official summary blurb above. Are our VAERS experts asleep at the wheel or are they just learning about this info now? Craig knows now, let’s see if and when he comes back with something. FYI, I post every single one of my substack articles and videos in Paardekooper’s Telegram channel including this one, so it’s tough for me to swallow that he didn’t know.

Where is Jessica Rose? Clare Craig? Christine Cotton? Openvaet? OpenVaers (Liz Wilner), Norm Fenton, Steve Kirsch, etc. etc. etc.?

I’m cross-posting as many people as I can find, because I think this is some bullshit. Rise and shine folks!

God Bless.

