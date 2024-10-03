Just wanted to put this on record since those retard pro-vaxxers in the Real Truther’s Twitter-X space don’t believe me.

I had chicken pox once as a kid, I get the “flu” maybe once every 4 years that lasts a few days, and that’s a runny nose and some sneezing. I eat whatever I want, but need to start watching out since they are trying to poison us every which way. I love sweets and much as the next guy, so that’s the biggest thing I to moderate. I love the sun and like sweating when your suppose to sweat like hiking, running, building stuff, yard work, etc…

Oil of Oregano, CBD rub, and tequila. A tincture of good virgin olive oil and lemon or lime juice mixed together to clean out the kidneys. My eyes get really really white when I do the tincture? That’s it, that’s my secret.

I’m 0 vaxxed and anti-vax and proud of it!

BTW- I re-branded this substack. I’m like the opposite of “OpenVAERS”, I show the stuff that is locked up in the minutiae that you are not suppose to see! God Bless

