Previous V-Safe article: HERE

In the public domain I’m just going to go ahead and say I’m the de facto VSAFE expert, however I’d like share my crown with the Aravind Mohanoor aka The Vaccine Data Science guy. Apart from applying some high end AI and Large Language Models (LLM) analysis to VSAFE, Aravind has created a fantastic “report viewer” to the data. The ICAN Dashboard would be wise to incorporate Aravind’s report viewer into their environment much like openvaers.com and vaersaware.com incorporates medalerts.org viewer into their report viewers.

One tremendously huge oversight the ICAN’s IT has committed is not verifying the huge data discrepancies that exist between subset of data files between Registrant Demos files, the Free Text files, and the Call Center Follow-up files

I assert there at least 298,469 Registrants missing from ICAN’s Free Text Dashboard:

In my previous article I showed many death reports that are not appearing in ICAN’s dashboard because of this obfuscated combination of MedDRA codes without a free text summary narratives.

It seems that ICAN Dashboarding team took a short cut and are only showing MedDRA codes with narrative counts 1 to 46 entries. I can discarded entire reports where or combinations where a report had MedDRA but no Free Text field to justify the applicable code.

Keep in mind there were about a dozen low level selectable codes in the check-in surveys that can be coded without a free text field summary field like joint pain, itching, headache, fever, fatigue, chills, etc., however even some of these were not coded. I’m talking about medDRA codes pericarditis, chest pain, brain fog, vax failure, tachycardia, embolisms, death, etc.

Here is a couple of examples that are not in ICAN’s dashboard, and please feel free double check me using ICAN’s dashboard because I know I’m correct:

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Moreover there are many unique Registrant ID#s where there is simply no demographics information like this:

My first pass auditing technique is a simple concept, you basically go through each data set and count the unique ID#s then conditionally match ID#s between the data sets like MedDRA codes & Free Text files. As an example of those ~3.5M ID#s with MedDRA codes and my discrepancy with ICAN.:

Lastly and I have been stating this from the beginning, there is over 172K children and adolescents in VSAFE not just the ~12K kids under 3 years old everybody else states. If ICAN had a filter on “Relationship”, their audience would be able to see what my tiny audience can see.:

No wonder there is around double the amount of deaths comparatively speaking more than the 1,102 deaths ICAN shows. VSAFE is only letting us see the tip of the iceberg, no doubt in my mind if we had full transparency there is more death and severe events than what is in VAERS. VSAFE was setup to fail because dead people can’t complete their ongoing surveys.

In fact let me show you thousands more and many serious “hidden” reports not in ICAN in this video below for paid subscribers. I’m going to get frosty, but it’s not ICAN’s fault. The purposeful evil intelligent design of CDC shimmy shammed ICAN, and I’ll give ICAN a pass because it takes a little expertise to spot the manipulations.

Somebody please pass this article to ICAN and Senator Ron Johnson and Bobby and CHD. They will get a lot of valuable info from this video and downloadable spreadsheet