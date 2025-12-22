You basically have two options to file, either online submission or via pdf upload (or fax). The pdf form filler will be at bottom of this article or accesible natively at:

https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html

Tip 1:

If reporting online, have a word or notepad documented pre-completed ready to cut/paste into the online form process with as many details as possible like your free text summary narrative, lot numbers, address of clinics, hospitals, urgent cares, or vax site involved. Names of physicians/providers and telephone numbers where applicable, etc.

Remember, no field is absolutely mandatory, CDC only uses terms like “essential” to convey they would like for you to fill out the applicable section.

When you have completed the form with info you want to submit, you will instantly be shown on your screen and simultaneously emailed a Temporary ID# like this:

VAERS should eventually send you back a Final ID Number that is published like this:

Even with all this due diligence, CDC will still find a way to screw you like they did me by changing my first hand account and what I wrote about my uncle. CDC omitted words and phrases that had nothing to do with HIPAA. More importantly I can prove this by my video evidence and my pre-written summary narrative document that I archived away for Nuremburg. God Bless

There are details CDC does not tell the public or makes extremely difficult to find, like getting notified about your Final ID#. Other details like race, ethnicity, and military details that should not fall under HIPAA privacy laws at this macro level of data?

Military is an area of ambiguity as to “status”, “facility”, and “administered by” as in items 16, 27, and 28.

For example Grok says there are as many as 10 million military personel:

Active-duty military personnel in the United States number approximately 1.32 million as of mid-2025, according to Department of Defense data from the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) and reports from sources like USAFacts, Pew Research Center, and ClearanceJobs. This includes all branches (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard).Military retirees (those receiving retired pay, typically after 20+ years of service) are estimated at around 2.27–2.3 million in 2024–2025, based on Congressional Budget Office forecasts.

Other beneficiaries primarily refer to family members, survivors, and dependents eligible for military benefits like TRICARE health care. The total TRICARE-eligible population (covering active-duty personnel, retirees, and their families/dependents) is approximately 9.5 million as of late 2025, per Defense Health Agency and Congressional Research Service reports.

The combined total—active-duty personnel, retirees, and other beneficiaries—is thus around 9.5 million people supported by the military health and retirement systems. Note that there is some overlap (e.g., active-duty count within total beneficiaries), and exact figures can vary slightly by reporting date and source. For the most precise data, refer to official DMDC or DHA reports.

Reserve and National Guard personnel (Selected Reserve/Ready Reserve, part-time but mobilizable): Approximately 765,000–800,000 in 2025. This includes:

Army National Guard: ~325,000–330,000

Air National Guard: ~108,000

Army Reserve: ~177,000

Other reserves (Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard): ~150,000–200,000 combined

Recent reports indicate strong recruiting in FY2025, with National Guard end strength exceeding 433,000 and total reserve/Guard around 765,000–769,000.

Total military personnel (active-duty + Reserve/National Guard): Around 2.1 million as of mid-2025.Military retirees (receiving retired pay): Approximately 2.27–2.3 million in 2024–2025, based on Congressional Budget Office estimates.

Other beneficiaries (primarily dependents/family members, plus survivors): The total TRICARE-eligible population—including active-duty, Reserve/Guard (when eligible), retirees, and their families—is about 9.5–9.6 million per Defense Health Agency and GAO reports.

Note: Reserve and Guard members and their families have more limited TRICARE eligibility (e.g., when activated) compared to active-duty and retirees. Figures can vary slightly by exact reporting date; for the latest official data, check DMDC or Defense Health Agency reports.

It seems like there should be less under reporting factor for the military yet there is only 10,439 reports with 102 deaths associated. It seems like there should be a lot more volume of military personel in VAERS, or soldiers and other beneficiaries are not being properly submitted as “Administered by Military” and are being captured as private/public citizens? Or the military hasn’t been sending VAERS all their VAERS reports?

One more expert observation is that there are zero “foreign” military reports, and 10 million military of a USA population of 330M people is about 3%.

Yet there is only 1% worth of Covid19 military reports in VAERS?

It seems like there should be more military reports?

For a video presentation of me submitting my uncle’s VAERS report, please click on this video:

Click to launch video

The VAERS PDF version:

Vaersform Oct2025 3.72MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

