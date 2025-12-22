WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
12h

Pfizer has special Trials for US Military

US Defense Department Personnel C4591011

and Veterans

Veterans Trial C4591012

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/pfizer-biontech-covid19-jab-multiple

Birth Defects in US Military is Congressionally Directed Medical Research

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/birth-defects-in-us-military-is-congressionally

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
8h

Oustanding!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture