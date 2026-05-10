For the sake of transparency and education, I have decided to get caught up on all my vaccinations. Since I want to be a student of VAERS and VSAFE systems, I decided to participate in the VSAFE Survey System. This will be a ongoing series of articles. In a previous article HERE I showed the registration process. I could not begin any new surveys for the whole month of April and part of March because VSAFE was down for major upgrades to the system, which I also documented during that window.

Here is my first/second survey submitted today May 9th:

In the video it is notable that you can use VSAFE to record all your vaccines, but only Covid-19 and RSV will generate the survey. Also notable is the integration with VAERS. It looks like VSAFE has undergone some major changes and it is definitely not just a mobile app any longer, you can now choose to receieve and submit surveys via desktop and emails as opposed to text messages and mobile phone.

I will test the mobile phone version on my next check-ins. I also noticed that you can not immediately record a death and other severe injuries like myocarditis or cerebrovascular accidents on initial surveys. So much for filing a death for a loved one, I guess they need to be alive on initial submission, but then experience death somewhere deeper into the survey? This will be on the list of my focuses and how quickly into the survey will I be allowed to access the “Free Text Summary” section.

Stay tuned and God Bless

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