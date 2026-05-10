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Unjabbed Mick (UK)'s avatar
Unjabbed Mick (UK)
2hEdited

Be very careful if you really decide to trust V-Safe (VARES) or any supposedly honest Vax safety reporting process. It's all 'loaded' and is designed to benefit the corrupt manufacturers of these depopulating injections (called 'vaccines').

My hunch is that you might be a 'stooge' for corrupt Big Pharma and their accomplices the FDA, CDC, etc,!

Don't get suckered TWICE! If you took the mRNA jabs and think you got away with it, you will have, at best, simply reduced your previous unjabbed Life Expectancy!

Unjabbed Mick. (We live longer!)

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Celeste's avatar
Celeste
4h

Thank you for doing this. It’s going to be eye opening.

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