There are at least 19 Sudden Infant Death Syndromes where the symptom MedDRA code has been completely deleted from the initial report, leaving the report with absolutely no MedDRA code what so ever! Here is a example but I’ll attach links to all 19 reports below:

Click to launch Wayback history

This is the “history” view and could have many “updates”:

Report initial published late 2006, then SIDS added late 2009, then all MedDRA deleted in 2017…

Now that you have your tutorial, here are 19 hyperlinks to these hidden SIDS deaths because the MedDRA codes have since been deleted, no doubt there is many more but these were easy to find because the report itself has NO MedDRA code on the report at all.:

ID# 269004

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=269004&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 269005

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=269005&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 271299

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=271299&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 271962

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=271962&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 272859

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=272859&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 275756

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=275756&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 291677

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=291677&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 296075

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=296075&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 299918

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=299918&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 309850

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=309850&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 316952

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=316952&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 318889

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=318889&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 321130

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=321130&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 325016

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=325016&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 325271

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=325271&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 325680

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=325680&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 327500

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=327500&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 344445

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=344445&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

ID# 349359

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=349359&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

There is an additional 3 SIDS that have been updated per the follow-up report, but alive during initial submission. Again, you normal PhD dump and pumper will not find these without a little heads up about about how this scam works. You’re welcome.

See the other SIDS in follow-up babies but alive on 1st report:

ID# 165139

ID# 165211

Conclusion:

So many reports go uncounted in the standard dump & pump query analysis because of missing details and/or since edited details like stripping out SIDS diagnosis after the fact, or with data that has been updated via follow-up reports, and of course details like age, vax date, death date, or location that may not have been submitted on the initial report. I guess the data is ugly enough that the experts can do age cohort analysis when 30% of ages are missing from all reports, or diagnosis MedDRA codes are missing or have been scrubbed. Everything is so much worse when looking through Eagle eyes. It only begs the question, what the heck is the VAERS administration doing? It makes much more sense this is by evil intelligent design, but that’s seems to be to nuclear for the RFKjr’s and the Marty Makary’s of the world. God Bless.

Special thanks to medalerts.org Dr. Steven Rubin and National Vaccine Information Center Ms. Barbara Loe Fisher whom decades of faithful work make my work possible. Nobody else has been capturing the historical VAERS data since circa 2003

