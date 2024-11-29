How Does the Pfizer 5.3.6 Post-Auth Analysis of Adverse Events Measure Up to VAERS Today?
"It's a total shit show they knew was going to happen...!" -The Eagle
With about 1,300 symptoms and diagnosis already identified post authorization and a couple months worth of vaccination data up to Feb 28, 2021 Pfizer knew this was going to be a train wreck.
Today using simple conditional matching techniques shows that 65% of all symptoms and diagnosis captured in VAERS were already identified in The Pfizer 5.3.6 report. However this does not paint the full picture and I’ll attempt to give you the Eagle eye’s view that Pfizer and the rest of the pharma cabal knew and had forewarning about almost everything we are seeing in the vaxxed injured today. As an auditor, I found a few curious adverse events that weren’t of special interest but should have been easily identifiable. Tinnitus, menstrual and reproductive issues is what should have been included or better represented in the their list or warnings.
This is Pfizer Covid-19 data set we are looking at today:
Reports (people) : 990,292
Distinct symptoms/Dx: 14,558
Total Symptom Count: 4,755,462
Notice the quick cocktail napkin math shows each report averages 4.8 symptoms per report. I’m purposely showing the top 22 symptoms to highlight the “diagnostic testing” and the vaccination failure. Although this 5.3.6 reports doesn’t explicitly identify vaccination failure, Pfizer did identify SARS-CoV-2 test positive. Using my auditor brain they must have seen known and calculated how many of these “test positive" were happening 14 days after the second dose? Let’s not discount the fact that many people were triggering a positive C19 test within the first few days after vaccination. Common man! The reality is this shit shot was giving people adverse events that could then be ascribed to the “virus” and Pfizer knew it, therefore in my calculations I’m saying Pfizer knew about the vaccination failure without explicitly saying it this 5.3.6 report.
A word on all the “diagnostic testing” in VAERS…
Diagnostic tests account for over 1 million of 4.7 million total symptom count.
In this smash and grab analysis I’m excluding most of the diagnostics except for the yellow highlighted which are mentioned in 5.3.6. However I think there are signals Pfizer knows about with all the “abnormal” diagnostics in labs and imaging…
Anyhow, this is my quick math to get me to the 65% assertion:
Here is where my auditor brain is kicking in and I will now show the top 30 “symptoms” in VAERS but not in the this 5.3.6 report.:
I highlighted chest pain to show that although not explicitly mentioned in 5.3.6 myocarditis, pericarditis, myocardial infarction and chest discomfort are. It would probably be a safe bet to say Pfizer should have included “chest pain” but did not.
I only highlight tinnitus to say that it was pretty high on the list of symptoms not included in 5.3.6. Some people in the know tell me tinnitus is never included in any of the other vax type package inserts and post-auth studies, etc.
Notice that heavy menstrual bleeding?
Apples to apples fertility and reproductive system type symptoms were not very well represented at all in 5.3.6. Here is what’s in VAERS (Pfizer only) and not in 5.3.6:
Summary:
Pfizer and rest of the pharma cabal definitely knew and steamrolled past all the warnings, almost as if it was by evil intelligent design? Are the elites this greedy or are we getting into higher purposes and a eugenics population control and cultivation debate?
I realize like chest pain and many of other symptoms that didn’t make the 5.3.6 list, there are 4 other MedDRA levels worthy of analysis. Someone should follow these common preferred term symptoms through the other 4 levels up to Symptom Organ Class (SOC). There is much valuable information that can be deduced by looking at these symptoms at every MedDRA level up to and including Organ Class:
If Pfizer would have published this cheese dick 5.3.6 report with the additional MedDRA levels up to Organ Class, I think people’s hair would have been on fire! I already did a analysis very similar with a PRR analysis at SOC level that nobody has ever done since, but my little loud speaker wasn’t loud enough…
Note to self:
Create a custom filter in master dashboard to isolate 5.3.6 symptoms and to visualize all other demographics associated…
This is a copy-paste from the appendix for just the adverse events of special interest that start with the letter "a"-- note that there's not even a space between the semi-colons and the following word(!):
Acoustic neuritis;Acquired C1 inhibitor deficiency;Acquired epidermolysis bullosa;Acquired epileptic aphasia;Acute cutaneous lupus erythematosus;Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis;Acute encephalitis with refractory, repetitive partial seizures;Acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis;Acute flaccid myelitis;Acute haemorrhagic leukoencephalitis;Acute haemorrhagic oedema of infancy;Acute kidney injury;Acute macular outer retinopathy;Acute motor axonal neuropathy;Acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy;Acute myocardial infarction;Acute respiratory distress syndrome;Acute respiratory failure;Addison's disease;Administration site thrombosis;Administration site vasculitis;Adrenal thrombosis;Adverse event following immunisation;Ageusia;AgranulocytosisAir embolism; Alanine aminotransferase abnormal;Alanine aminotransferase increased;Alcoholic seizure;Allergic bronchopulmonary mycosis;Allergic oedema;Alloimmune hepatitis;Alopecia areata;Alpers disease;Alveolar proteinosis;Ammonia abnormal;Ammonia increased;Amniotic cavity infection;Amygdalohippocampectomy;Amyloid arthropathy;Amyloidosis;Amyloidosis senile;Anaphylactic reaction;Anaphylactic shock;Anaphylactic transfusion reaction;Anaphylactoid reaction;Anaphylactoid shock;Anaphylactoid syndrome of pregnancy;Angioedema;Angiopathic neuropathy;Ankylosing spondylitis;Anosmia;Antiacetylcholine receptor antibody positive;Anti-actin antibody positive;Anti-aquaporin-4 antibody positive;Anti-basal ganglia antibody positive;Anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide antibody positive;Anti-epithelial antibody positive;Anti-erythrocyte antibody positive;Anti-exosome complex antibody positive;Anti- GAD antibody negative;Anti-GAD antibody positive;Anti-ganglioside antibody positive;Antigliadin antibody positive;Anti-glomerular basement membrane antibody positive;Anti-glomerular basement membrane disease;Anti-glycyl-tRNA synthetase antibody positive;Anti-HLA antibody test positive;Anti-IA2 antibody positive;Anti-insulin antibody increased;Anti-insulin antibody positive;Anti-insulin receptor antibody increased;Anti- insulin receptor antibody positive;Anti-interferon antibody negative;Anti-interferon antibody positive;Anti-islet cell antibody positive;Antimitochondrial antibody positive;Anti-muscle specific kinase antibody positive;Anti-myelin-associated glycoprotein antibodies positive;Anti-myelin-associated glycoprotein associated polyneuropathy;Antimyocardial antibody positive;Anti-neuronal antibody positive;Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody increased;Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody positive;Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody positive vasculitis;Anti-NMDA antibody positive;Antinuclear antibody increased;Antinuclear antibody positive;Antiphospholipid antibodies positive;Antiphospholipid syndrome;Anti-platelet antibody positive;Anti-prothrombin antibody positive;Antiribosomal P antibody positive;Anti-RNA polymerase III antibody positive;Anti-saccharomyces cerevisiae antibody test positive;Anti-sperm antibody positive;Anti-SRP antibody positive;Antisynthetase syndrome;Anti-thyroid antibody positive;Anti-transglutaminase antibody increased;Anti-VGCC antibody positive;Anti- VGKC antibody positive;Anti-vimentin antibody positive;Antiviral prophylaxis;Antiviral treatment;Anti-zinc transporter 8 antibody positive;Aortic embolus;Aortic thrombosis;Aortitis;Aplasia pure red cell;Aplastic anaemia;Application site thrombosis;Application site vasculitis;Arrhythmia;Arterial bypass occlusion;Arterial bypass thrombosis;Arterial thrombosis;Arteriovenous fistula thrombosis;Arteriovenous graft site stenosis;Arteriovenous graft thrombosis;Arteritis;Arteritis coronary;Arthralgia;Arthritis;Arthritis enteropathic;Ascites;Aseptic cavernous sinus thrombosis;Aspartate aminotransferase abnormal;Aspartate aminotransferase increased;Aspartate-glutamate-transporter deficiency;AST to platelet ratio index increased;AST/ALT ratio abnormal;Asthma;Asymptomatic COVID- 19;Ataxia;Atheroembolism;Atonic seizures;Atrial thrombosis;Atrophic thyroiditis;Atypical benign partial epilepsy;Atypical pneumonia;Aura;Autoantibody positive;Autoimmune anaemia;Autoimmune aplastic anaemia;Autoimmune arthritis;Autoimmune blistering disease;Autoimmune cholangitis;Autoimmune colitis;Autoimmune demyelinating disease;Autoimmune dermatitis;Autoimmune disorder;Autoimmune encephalopathy;Autoimmune endocrine disorder;Autoimmune enteropathy;Autoimmune eye disorder;Autoimmune haemolytic anaemia;Autoimmune heparin-induced thrombocytopenia;Autoimmune hepatitis;Autoimmune hyperlipidaemia;Autoimmune hypothyroidism;Autoimmune inner ear disease;Autoimmune lung disease;Autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome;Autoimmune myocarditis;Autoimmune myositis;Autoimmune nephritis;Autoimmune neuropathy;Autoimmune neutropenia;Autoimmune pancreatitis;Autoimmune pancytopenia;Autoimmune pericarditis;Autoimmune retinopathy;Autoimmune thyroid disorder;Autoimmune thyroiditis;Autoimmune uveitis;Autoinflammation with infantile enterocolitis;Autoinflammatory disease;Automatism epileptic;Autonomic nervous system imbalance;Autonomic seizure;Axial spondyloarthritis;Axillary vein thrombosis;Axonal and demyelinating polyneuropathy;Axonal neuropathy
Important post.
What struck me about that Pfizer 5.3.6 document's Adverse Events of Special Interest (see page 30 of
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf )
was that not only were there so many ghastly things listed, but they were all jammed together.