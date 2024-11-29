With about 1,300 symptoms and diagnosis already identified post authorization and a couple months worth of vaccination data up to Feb 28, 2021 Pfizer knew this was going to be a train wreck.

Today using simple conditional matching techniques shows that 65% of all symptoms and diagnosis captured in VAERS were already identified in The Pfizer 5.3.6 report. However this does not paint the full picture and I’ll attempt to give you the Eagle eye’s view that Pfizer and the rest of the pharma cabal knew and had forewarning about almost everything we are seeing in the vaxxed injured today. As an auditor, I found a few curious adverse events that weren’t of special interest but should have been easily identifiable. Tinnitus, menstrual and reproductive issues is what should have been included or better represented in the their list or warnings.

This is Pfizer Covid-19 data set we are looking at today:

Reports (people) : 990,292

Distinct symptoms/Dx: 14,558

Total Symptom Count: 4,755,462

Notice the quick cocktail napkin math shows each report averages 4.8 symptoms per report. I’m purposely showing the top 22 symptoms to highlight the “diagnostic testing” and the vaccination failure. Although this 5.3.6 reports doesn’t explicitly identify vaccination failure, Pfizer did identify SARS-CoV-2 test positive. Using my auditor brain they must have seen known and calculated how many of these “test positive" were happening 14 days after the second dose? Let’s not discount the fact that many people were triggering a positive C19 test within the first few days after vaccination. Common man! The reality is this shit shot was giving people adverse events that could then be ascribed to the “virus” and Pfizer knew it, therefore in my calculations I’m saying Pfizer knew about the vaccination failure without explicitly saying it this 5.3.6 report.

A word on all the “diagnostic testing” in VAERS…

Diagnostic tests account for over 1 million of 4.7 million total symptom count.

In this smash and grab analysis I’m excluding most of the diagnostics except for the yellow highlighted which are mentioned in 5.3.6. However I think there are signals Pfizer knows about with all the “abnormal” diagnostics in labs and imaging…

Anyhow, this is my quick math to get me to the 65% assertion:

Here is where my auditor brain is kicking in and I will now show the top 30 “symptoms” in VAERS but not in the this 5.3.6 report.:

I highlighted chest pain to show that although not explicitly mentioned in 5.3.6 myocarditis, pericarditis, myocardial infarction and chest discomfort are. It would probably be a safe bet to say Pfizer should have included “chest pain” but did not.

I only highlight tinnitus to say that it was pretty high on the list of symptoms not included in 5.3.6. Some people in the know tell me tinnitus is never included in any of the other vax type package inserts and post-auth studies, etc.

Notice that heavy menstrual bleeding?

Apples to apples fertility and reproductive system type symptoms were not very well represented at all in 5.3.6. Here is what’s in VAERS (Pfizer only) and not in 5.3.6:

Summary:

Pfizer and rest of the pharma cabal definitely knew and steamrolled past all the warnings, almost as if it was by evil intelligent design? Are the elites this greedy or are we getting into higher purposes and a eugenics population control and cultivation debate?

I realize like chest pain and many of other symptoms that didn’t make the 5.3.6 list, there are 4 other MedDRA levels worthy of analysis. Someone should follow these common preferred term symptoms through the other 4 levels up to Symptom Organ Class (SOC). There is much valuable information that can be deduced by looking at these symptoms at every MedDRA level up to and including Organ Class:

If Pfizer would have published this cheese dick 5.3.6 report with the additional MedDRA levels up to Organ Class, I think people’s hair would have been on fire! I already did a analysis very similar with a PRR analysis at SOC level that nobody has ever done since, but my little loud speaker wasn’t loud enough…

click to launch dashboard

Note to self:

