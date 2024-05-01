The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was no longer available in the United States after the remaining stock of the vaccine expired on May 7, 2023. Subsequently, on June 1, 2023, the FDA revoked the vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) after the manufacturer requested its voluntary withdrawal. The vaccine’s journey was marked by challenges, including a temporary pause due to clotting concerns, manufacturing issues, and limited use restrictions. Ultimately, it ceased to be part of the COVID-19 vaccination arsenal in the US.

I want you to put on your thinking cap and think about all the possibilities on how there were 22 J&J DEATHS published in VAERS on April 5, 2024?

The possibilities are:

1) Vaxxed a while ago but recent death

2) Vaxxed and dead a while ago

a. VAERS throttled (delay in publication) b. VAERS manipulated Received Date to look like recent submission c. Hospital/SNF or family member delayed in submitting to VAERS d. Manufacturer delayed submitting to VAERS e. Some State Health Dept delayed submitting to VAERS

Delay, delay, delay is the name of this game, but the real question is by who? I’ve always thought there is a coordinated effort by the CDC/FDA and manufacturers at minimum, but there may also be a secret hand at the state health department levels as well? Either way it’s collusion, it’s fraud, it’s racketeering, It’s RICO. Let me show you how.:

Here is the bird’s eye view and Cliff’s Notes. Organized by ID# you can quickly see all the Kentucky deaths are associated. We are also led to believe all Kentucky reports were submitted to VAERS on March 7th, finalized and issued ID#’s in a almost perfect sequence. The last 8 reports from random states don’t look so random because of “online report” verbiage on half of these.

Let’s start with 1 Foreign & 13 Kentucky deaths:

What patterns are you seeing from Kentucky? I see they were all older males, all vaxxed in 2021, and all had a relatively long delay until death. They all had a serious long delay submitting reports to VAERS, unless VAERS is manipulating the date of receipt? They are all noted as “appears unrelated to the covid vaccine”.

I also notice the medical coders at VAERS could have extracted more symptoms from the summary narrative and populated more codes into the symptoms field, instead just entering a single official symptom as death only. One report, #5 also had Covid-19 per summary yet it was not officially noted as a symptom nor breakthrough infection or vaccine failure. Were these victims really one jab and done? It seems like most would have drank more Kool-Aid and received more jabs in the duration before death? It is also very unusual for the MedDRA code to be entered in the summary narrative? The code 10011986 is the MedDRA code for death as an example, so who was really filling out the summary narrative for these deaths? It’s the primary responsibility for the medical coders to apply the MedDRA codes, not the hospitals nor the manufacturers. The hospital/SNF would not even know what they are as they are proprietary and not published like the ICD-10 codes are. The manufacturers no doubt have the master list of MedDRA numeric codes, but it wouldn’t be their primary responsibility.

If these reports were cross-walked from the manufacturer to VAERS then there should be a internal time stamp in the CDC ‘Spilt Type’ field. There is also no doubt it is not above VAERS to scrub out this piece of data to obfuscate further. It seems like all clues point to VAERS? Therefore to me in my mind, it seems the most logical chain of events was VAERS prepped the report but also manipulated the enter/received date? I think VAERS was sitting on these J&J deaths for long time and didn’t want to publish these deaths while J&J was still being rolled out. That’s my last observation, all these deaths happened well before J&J was pulled off the shelves and thrown into the incinerator. One other underhanded move J&J did when their vaccine was pulled, is they also removed the ability to use their expiration date look-up tool at https://vaxcheck.jnj.

This thinly veiled card trick is so upsetting to me, I won’t even bother explaining the rest, I’ll just leave you the medalerts link HERE to look-up the other 8 reports and draw your own conclusions.

One last thing I will point out because I like beating dead horses is that it is impossible to extract a simple query from medalerts, openvaers, howbadismybatch, etc. like this:

Show me all the Janssen (J&J) deaths on last drop:

Show me all symptoms of these deaths:

Show gender, age, lot# of these deaths:

Please support The Eagle!

Next VAERS drop is this Friday…

