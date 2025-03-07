New VAERS reports Just published today and I’m going through my paces, stay tuned for much more, but here is some pretty bad throttle jobs aka purposeful delay publishing reports!
I think Steve Kirsch, Jessica Rose, Liz Wilner (OpenVAERS), or anybody who ever did a URF (Under Reporting Factor) estimation in 2021 should do it again. There is close to twice as many dead now in 2021, than the published reports of 2021. Just food for thought… God Bless
I ask because when my stepdaughter died right after the shot (turbo cancer) in May 2021, the family (all except me) would not even consider the shot had anything to do with her death.
As years go by the loved ones of these people who died may eventually put two-and-two together, consider the time frame, and realize it was probably the shot that caused their mother, father, uncle, brother, stepdaughter to be found in bed dead the morning after they'd had their covid shot. And finally, years later, report it to VAERS.
