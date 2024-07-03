In the minutiae of our methods we measured Covid-19 vaccine against Flu shots and Covid-19 against all other vaccines (Flu shots & Unknown included).

Part II is where we reveal the “concealed” reports, meaning all reports with a unknown vaccine date. Looking closely at other “peered reviewed” VAERS analysis, it goes unnoticed that reports included were only those with a vaccination date. This is a huge deal when you consider about ~9% of all Covid-19 reports and ~10% Flu reports respectively have NO vaccination date or some kind of typo.

Maybe the p-value or computational biologist crowd would debate this is statistically irrelevant because the unknown vax date is weighted relatively evenly between Flu and Covid jabs. However, when you do the extra work to find out, it is unequivocal that VAERS administration is pulling some kind of shimmy-sham.

The money shot of this paper starts at page 6 and the 4th column.

Studying the 4th column which is the last column, is the percentage increase difference of Unknown vax date reports by target symptoms. For clarification the 3rd column totals include both reports with vax dates and no vax dates.

This is a lot of analysis to say hay world, there is about ~140,000 (~10%) reports with no vax dates including death and other serious adverse events, this is how many reports that jump on our radar with the targeted symptoms.

Now here is the bombshell of the whole paper in my opinion as a second author, and it has to do with Unknown Vax Type which as absolutely exploded during the Covid vaccine era.

The explosion is clear and what ever Covid reports are hiding under Unknown Vax Type are actually working against this paper and covid jabs in particular. What if there were 10 fetal demises under UNK Vax Type that were actually Covid jabs? Do you see how the “swing” would actually be 20, having to add 10 to the Covid column and subtract 10 from the unknown vax column.

Well let me unofficially append an addendum to my paper!

I scraped through the unk vax type received or published during the covid jab era and found these 86 reports. Based on historical data counts, these are covid reports with high probability or have a clue or even unequivocally say it’s a covid jab in the summary narrative.

As to not beat around the bush, please click on this image below to read some of these 2,500 reports with the word “Moderna” in the summary narrative.:

Click on image to read actual reports

All these oversights by VAERS administration begs the question why is the administrators not ethically correcting typos and oversights during the adjudication process and especially before publication? It’s by evil intelligent design they don’t! Isn’t it plain to see? More to will be revealed…

click to launch #1 VAERS Dashboard

God Bless.

