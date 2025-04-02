Sorry for the click bait, if you thought you were going to get some peer reviewed study. I’m sure this peer-reviewed study is buried somewhere if not with the manufactures themselves…

This study looks like it sucked bad if you were the manufacturer, it might even suck harder if 83.3% jumps any higher if there were kids that were also not fully vaccinated but also caught diphtheria?

Primary Series:

2 months

4 months

6 months

15–18 months (fourth dose)

As a VAERS auditor, I’m excited to show you just how nefarious this whole system is from manufacturers to VAERS Administrators. Surely more complete data could have been submitted or obtained? Surely VAERS runs cover for pharma!

This is the stuff I hope Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and team fixes, you know radical transparency? I guess in todays world honesty is now being called radical, but whatever.

As much as I run circles around VAERS and beat this dead horse, I still think VAERS can be a great system, it’s decent enough now. The current VAERS administrator clowns can’t even hide the fraud well enough. An honest pharmacovigilance system would bring down the house of cards. Please quit it with the idea of a snappy new system or some AI solution, we have everything need and it’s already in the building. We need the keys to every file cabinet and all the passwords and high level access these clowns have. Yes, in honest hands VAERS bringing down vaccines would be like shooting fish in barrel. Sprinkle on some Python Probability Algorithms and some LLM’s and fuhgeddaboudit. Put Python and LLM’s in the wrong hands we are as dead as disco. I like disco… God Bless

