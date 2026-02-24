Part 3: HERE

I know I just said I wasn’t going to say anything more about the HHS Medicaid data dump but this is too delicious. I’m not sure how you would describe the flavor of exquisite stench, but if it was a company it would be called Consumer Direct Holdings, Inc.:

Small sample of over 30 corporate entities

Ben Bledsoe and Consumer Direct network, holdings, personal care, home health, etc. is a big player in Medicaid. As you will see in a fraud pyramid one of the foundational building blocks is to create yourself of very ambiguous business name.

I’m still in my LiDAR phase with the data, but here is what the NPI’s look like with entities paid $50K or more:

Here is Ben Bledsoe around 14 years ago advocating medical marijuana, Graybill SB-154:

This is Ben 9 years ago and the President & CEO of a multi-billion dollar company:

Here is Ben’s work experience, education, and interests:

😳🦅🎱🎱👊 🙊🙉🙈

Now let’s jump into Consumer Direct, I’ve given you all a big popcorn trail already but keep Virginia, Washington DC, US Peace Corps, and Obama on quick recall as we dive into the myriad of entities Ben Bledsoe and his associates are driving.

Ben is the President/CEO of at least all these 22 billing entities:

I figured out the Authorized Official on most of Ben’s entities are either him or Ms. Holly Stevens, but I’ve noticed there are other “Bledsoes” and “Stephens” as authorized officials with other Consumer Direct stuff, but these are good for now to show you the connections.

Time for that quick recall and look at the #1 bread and butter $2.1 billion dollar entity Consumer Direct Care Network Virginia with a primary practice address in Montana, it’s not even under Ben, it’s under Holly but linked to Ben as a subpart.

Coming in a distant second place with $392M with a entity name that indicates operations in Washington DC, but corporate office in Montana, I guess.

Where did ben go to school? What is Virginia known for? DOD, FBI, CIA, Armed Forces, the whole enchilada! I guess Ben has a thing for Obama, because that’s one of his few interests along with the USAID Monthly Newsletter.

These agencies or brokers are really feasting heavily on these two CPT codes T1019 and S5126

Overview of CPT Code T1019 What is CPT Code T1019? CPT Code T1019 is used for billing personal care services provided in increments of 15 minutes. These services are designed for individuals who need assistance with daily living activities, such as bathing, feeding, and dressing. Importantly, these services are not applicable for patients who are in hospitals, nursing facilities, or similar institutions. Key Features of T1019 Limitations and Exclusions T1019 cannot be used for services provided by certified nurse assistants or home health aides.

The services must be part of an individualized treatment plan.

A physician must justify the need for these services.

Just to be brief T1019 reimburses about ~$100/hr or more, so you could imagine you could quickly train a caregiver and pay them about $25/hr to hop around town and help people take a shower, cook, wash clothes, help dispense meds, help with the toilet, etc… The rest goes to all the administrative and overhead.

Consumer Direct is so slick, they just name the road they sit on after themselves.

Oh and by the way, the parent company Consumer Direct Holdings, Inc NPI 1467946046 in which Ben Bledsoe is Pres/CEO DOES NOT APPEAR IN ANY OF THIS HHS DOGE MEDICAID DUMP. This by itself in the world NPI, CPT, and Tax ID numbers should not be allowed to happen. I’m basically saying no Medicaid money has been paid to NPI 1467946046. Oh my God there is over a Million NPI’s in NPPES. I could easily pivot and make what would probably amount to a genealogy tree to figure out and visualize what corporate type 2 NPI’s are subparts to other type 2 NPI’s. It’s basically like Kyle Mack might be doing…

click to launch tweet

I only bring all this up when I said I wouldn’t because I think Ben and associates are to big to fail, kind of like the Epstein files and I don’t think I’ll ever see any bounty money for taking down a Nephilim?

I was already a fly on the wall of a pretty big qui tam case, so forgive me for being a little pessimistic. God Bless.

Nice guys finish last.

Please help The Eagle!

Share

PS: I appreciate all my readers, and I want you to know how special you are that you are getting these insights. Nobody else is giving you this kind of visibility. One needs the skill to visualize the data, and the experience to make it look easy. It’s not easy, it’s just wisdom. I’m counting on you readers to bring down the Nephilim, I’ll be long gone before that happens. God Bless

If Ben Bledsoe is legit they should make a movie about him, talk about the American dream from Peace Corp teacher to CEO of a multi-billion dollar conglomerate within about a 6 year span. Charlie Kirk had nothing on Ben. If all legit we should name him St. Benjamin.