I’d like to reference a recent article by OpenTheBooks where they assert Los Angeles County Mental Health Department is the highest biller in the nation, which may not be true!?

Thank you OpenTheBooks for sending me down a good rabbit hole, because I was so ready point out there was another entity that was the “highest biller” just like medicaidopendata.org says…:

I quickly found myself in a dilemma because both OpenTheBooks and MedicaidOpenData are both NOT 100% correct. Since this isn’t horse shoes or Olympic curling and there is no participation medals or participation bounty $$ for second place, please consider this my last article on this data dump.

I’m in discussions with a tight circle of confidants about trying to make a real run at some of this bounty money for finding fraud as it pertains to this Medicaid data dump. There has always been Qui tam law to turn in your doctor and get 10%, but so far I think I’ve only heard Steve Kirsch say it’s 30%? I think somebody is pulling my chain on the 30%, but even if it was the regular 10% that is still great. It’s still all a little crock of shit, because Qui tam bounties can be like patents in the sense of who puts in the idea first, and who stole the idea from who? And then there is the government who could intervene and squash everything to protect fish that are too big to fail.

Here’s the deal with LA Mental Health Department and all these clever AI dashboards springing up, and I’ll use my own visuals to demonstrate the simple challenge these AI dashboards are having because they are not being designed in collaboration with a real medical billing revenue cycle management expert.

As it turns out Los Angeles County Department of Health has at least 136 corporate NPI’s (Provider ID Numbers) as do many other corporate billing entities. How many Tax ID Numbers (TIN) they have would be a great question for another discussion that I won’t be having in public.

If you don’t believe me you can search the CMS NPI Registry yourself:

For this reason if the data folks are tabulating their totals by provider legal name or provider NPI you will get two different results!

This is a big deal and just one part of the recipe on how to run medical billing fraud and how to pick pocket the government.

If you ever watched Ocean’s 11 at least the one with Brad Pitt and George Clooney, you’ll know that they had a name for each type of con job or heist they pulled. In like manner, there are many “types” of medical billing fraud, not just billing out too many or the wrong CPT codes, or overcharging for services rendered. The fraud usually can get pretty complex, but is actually pretty easy to see if the magician shows you the trick beforehand.

Maybe I’m more like Agent Hanratty, I’ve been studying this for awhile…

