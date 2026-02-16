Previous article: HERE

People on X are putting out so much great stuff on this Medicaid dataset, it’s mind boggling. Mind boggling in the sense that why has this fraud been so rampant yet nobody inside HHS or CMS couldn’t this billing fraud?

Let’s use Dr. Zagelbaum as an example:

Notice these reimbursements are being paid to his Type 1 NPI, not a corporate type 2 NPI, this means he himself as a pediatrician had to see all these children office visits. Himself!

Take code 99213 as an example 419.2K claims reimbursed at almost twice the national average. The visit is for an “established” patient, low complexity decision making, and at least 20 minutes face to face time.

419,200 visits of 20mins face to face means by Dr. Zagelbaum would need to work for 24 hours a day for 5,822 days or very close to 16 years, 24hrs/day, weekends and holidays to see that many kids!

Not to mention the other 121.9K visits for 99214 and 99392.

This guy is either letting other MD, PA-C, NA’s, or MA’s see the patient and bill under his NPI as if he is the provider rendering service or Zagelbaum is simply billing for phantom patients? That’s a lot patient Medicaid ID#’s he would need to bill out for this many kids? Zagelbaum must have a very large waiting room. Here is his front door:

Assessment: Zagelbaum operates a very high-volume Medicaid pediatrics practice in Brooklyn. The 8,367-patient panel and 103 distinct codes suggest a legitimate multi-provider practice billing under one NPI. However, the per-claim rates are significantly above national Medicaid averages: $84.46 for 99213 vs. ~$30 national average (2.8x). This pricing anomaly, combined with 1,132 claims/day and $70.6M total, makes this the highest-revenue pediatric practice in the dataset and warrants rate review.

I wish I could find the guy on X and give him credit for whom I pulled his assessment quote. This guy put out a Spending Anomaly Analysis and I vetted this one provider against medicaidopendata.org dashboard. Here is the guys onedrive download of his analysis HERE.

Quick stats on Zagelbaum’s office visit codes (E&M):

It would take Zagelbaum 27 years running 24hrs a day to see this many kids! This guy is like the opposite of Rip Van Winkle who slept for 20 years, Zagelbaum worked for 27 years and never slept, ate, showered, or took a dump. Maybe he’s one of Elon’s Cyborgs?

Another billing oddity I see the $1.2M Zagelbaum was paid for his 249K cultures (CPT 87070):

Anybody that knows stuff knows this is not a CLIA waved test, meaning tests can’t be properly performed in his office. These cultures need to be performed at a proper CLIA licensed laboratory.

CPT code 87070 is not a CLIA-waived test. CPT 87070 describes “Culture, bacterial; any source except urine, blood or stool, aerobic, with isolation and presumptive identification of isolates.” This is a standard bacterial culture procedure involving incubation, growth, isolation, and identification steps, which require specialized equipment, trained personnel, quality controls, and interpretive expertise. Under CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments), tests are categorized by complexity: Waived — Simple, low-risk tests with minimal error potential (e.g., rapid antigen tests like 87880-QW for Group A Strep).

Moderate complexity — More involved but still standardized.

High complexity — Most involved, including many cultures. Bacterial cultures like 87070 fall under high complexity (or at minimum moderate, but typically high for full aerobic culture with isolation/identification). They are not listed in any CMS or FDA waived test compilations (e.g., the official waived tests PDF from CDC/CMS, which includes codes like 81002, 87880QW, etc., but never 87070 or similar culture codes).Key evidence: Official CMS waived test lists (updated periodically, including recent 2025/2026 additions) do not include 87070 or any bacterial culture codes in the waived category.

Billing discussions (e.g., AAPC forums) note denials for 87070 due to insufficient CLIA certification levels—providers need at least a Certificate of Compliance or Accreditation (for high-complexity testing), not just a Certificate of Waiver.

Coding resources contrast it with waived rapid tests (e.g., 87880 is waived with QW modifier), while 87070 requires modifiers like 90 (reference lab) or 91 but never QW.

No waived device/system exists for full bacterial culture under 87070; waived microbiology is limited to very simple presumptive tests (e.g., some rapid H. pylori like 87077QW in specific cases, but not standard cultures). Performing 87070 requires a lab with appropriate CLIA certification for non-waived (moderate/high complexity) testing. In-office point-of-care settings with only waived certificates cannot perform it.

“Common man! This single pediatrician has been getting paid $10 million a year for the past 7 yrs? Yeah right, and this doesn’t include his cash pay and PPO patients?”

-The Eagle

Since the Medicaid data dump is all about medical billing it’s prudent to tell a very important story about the evolution of the NPI (National Provider Identifier). Now a days every provider down to a nurse needs an NPI, but that wasn’t always the situation. Before NPI there was the provider UPIN (Unique Provider Identifier Number). In the UPIN era only MDs and PA-C had a need for a UPIN. The billing medical doctor was responsible for every single patient that walked through the door and he/she would sign off on every chart. Under a doctor’s supervision anybody could give a patient an injection of amoxicillin or depo-medrol. Dr. Sanchez in Mexico but not a MD here in the USA could walk-in to exam room wearing a white coat and examine the patient on the billing doctor’s behalf. The idea is the medical doctor is supervising and the doctor is in the building somewhere, the billing doctor is responsible for everything and assumes all liability. Think of this scenario like a teaching clinic.

You see Dr. Zagelbaum’s situation of billing for hundreds of thousands of office visits is not unique. This was the same situation until the NPI implementation with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996.

The UPIN was a much shorter alpha numeric number and they would have ran out of combinations if HHS had roll out UPIN to every provider including nurses and assistants of all sorts. The real accountability of the NPI system came with it’s Type 1 and Type 2 sole proprietor and corporate structure. CMS wanted to know who was really rendering service to the patient so they could adjust reimbursements accordingly. It’s still not illegal if a patient goes into Dr. Chavez’s medical practice but is seen by Nurse Betty, and the patient receives a shot of amoxicillin and a Rx for something for next few days with no face to face with an actual medical doctor. Dr. Chavez can still bill out for a 99213 but he can expect his reimbursement to be dramatically reduced because it was nurse Betty who saw the patient. Any billing like this requires Dr. Chavez to hold a type 2 NPI as well for billing purposes, just so we don’t get into this pickle like Dr. Zagelbuam is in and hoping nobody in CMS or HHS notices? Yikes! God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Share