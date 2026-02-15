Hat tip to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, President Trump, DOGE team, and maybe even Elon Musk. In just a couple of days there has been some really talented computer programmers, AI experts, computational biologists, and just all around analysts and auditors coming out of wood works. Twitter-X is a great place to see all the action.

Let ME start by showing you some of the must see offerings these citizen sleuths have to offer:

medicaidopendata.org (click to launch)

Data Republican (@DataRepublican) is killing it with tweets like this:

click to launch tweet

AI guy Matt Funari using something called Fairpath.ai:

click to launch tweet

Dr. Jessica Rose:

click to launch tweet

There is a ton of great visuals being created, and definitely heavy over reimbursements being shown but let me start here with some medical billing 101 so as to help the microscope crowd who are jumping in and getting their toes wet.

Some definitions:

National Provider Identifier (NPI) https://npiregistry.cms.hhs.gov/search:

Type 1 = Individual

Type 2 = Corporate

Think of type 1 NPI as the provider rendering the service, and the type 2 NPI as the “pay to:” entity. On a CMS-1500 reimbursement claim form it will look like this:

HCPCS = CPT = Common Procedural Terminology Codes:

There are three sets of CPT codes Level 1, 2, and 3

Level 1 is basically services rendered codes like lab, office visits, ER visits, in-patient stay, x-rays, MRI. Within some services they can be separated or split billed between a professional and technical component like a an x-ray. Professional is the reading and interpretation of report and the Technical is the x-ray tech setting up the patient and machine and snapping the picture.

Level 2 is basically all the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) like injections, drugs, wheelchairs, etc.

Level 3 are codes specific to a geographic area. These are basically custom Medicaid CPT codes usually applied by state. It’s pretty goofy, but Medicaid also has their own set of codes for the same level 1 and 2 codes in meaning and intent.

Here is a sample of California Medicaid’s level 3 “X codes”":

This is also the reason when you are hunting around medicaidopendata.org you will come across some codes without their description and can’t be found in the standard CPT 1 & 2 API plug-ins or searches:

Fee-for-service (FFS), managed care, CHIP services and reimbursements:

FFS you can think of it as "straight” Medicaid meaning no managed care

Managed Care you can think of it as HMO, Medicare Part C, ObamaCare, or the scam that has ruined our health system.

CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) are joint federal and state programs that provide low cost or free health coverage to children and sometimes pregnant women.

California’s Medicaid maximum reimbursement rates can be found online and accessible in a couple locations, here is one:

https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/services/medi-cal/Pages/Rates.aspx

Medicare in general has a max reimbursement rate as much as 40% higher than Medicaid. It’s a moving target and can very from state to state.

However I will give you an example where Medicaid gets raped in this Obamacare aka Managed Care set-up. It’s rare to see a straight Medicaid patient these days. If a patient is straight Medicaid it’s because they are new to the program and are in transit into some kind of Managed Care like Calviva here in California.

In these managed care setups there are IPA’s (Independent Physician Associations) like in San Jose like Physician’s Medical Group of San Jose (PMGSJ) or Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA). A physician will contract to participate in a IPA, but a IPA will negotiate a contract with Managed Care HMO like Blue Cross, Health Net, UnitedHealthcare, etc.

I was the billing supervisor and the lead HMO claims auditor for PMGSJ in a previous epoch. I knew every negotiated reimbursable fee schedule for the thousands of NPIs, and Tax ID#s contracted. To say it simply the schedule was always spoken in terms of our Medicare maximum reimbursable schedule plus/minus some percentage points above or below.

On one side we were sending out claims for services rendered as PMGSJ and on the other side we were processing in-coming claims for reimbursements acting as Excel MSO. An MSO (Management Services Organization) is basically a claims shop processing claims for all the major insurance companies contracted with CMS.

A good example at the time was a Managed Care called Blue Cross Mediconnect, and the contract for EMS (Emergency Medical Services) which was basically all the Intensivist ER docs at O’Connor Hospital and the six other hospitals Verity Medical Foundation (Formally Daughters of Charity Medical Foundation) owned in California. The ER was the easiest schedule and contract we had, it was set at $205 per case. It didn’t matter how many docs visited the patient in the ER on that day. If three doctors saw a patient the EMS group had agreed to $205 for that visit, technically CPT 99281-99285

On the one hand $205 is well above Medicaid and was a little above Northern California Medicare max reimbursement rates, however not having to pay $205 x 3 because three physicians participated in care was good for us as the insurance.

Medicaid would get raped when that patient was straight Medicaid aka a straight Blue Cross Medicaid patient with no Medicare coverage. That schedule should have been around $50 on average, but because of the contract we had to pay $205.

So this is the Vegas card trick ObamaCare uses, otherwise no physician in town wants a waiting room full a straight Medicaid patients. This is why most private physicians do not accept straight Medicaid patients with no HMO managed care affiliation. However to be a participating provider with CMS (Medicare) you do need a Medicaid ID#, to say it plainly the physician is obligated to participate to Medcaid to be a Medicare provider.

On paper most doctors are participating Medicaid providers, except the signs on their front door says “we do not accept straight Medicaid”.

Now let’s look at a potential scam on behalf of Dr. Mary Tally Bowden:

Is there some scamming going on at Houston Methodist St. John Hospital?

How the heck can this one hospital on average be reimbursed more than 2x the state average and 4x the national average after 1.4 thousand claims?

Here is a scam closer to my home, and it has to do with mental health:

Are you kidding? $429 reimbursement for 15 mins of time?

HCPCS code H2015 is a Level II HCPCS code maintained by CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). It is defined as: Comprehensive community support services, per 15 minutes. This code is used for billing supportive, non-clinical, rehabilitative behavioral health services provided in community settings to individuals with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, or related needs. These services help promote independent living, daily functioning, skill development, and successful community integration (e.g., assistance with daily living skills, community integration, recovery support, and similar personalized aids). It is commonly billed in 15-minute increments (units) and falls under categories like Other Mental Health and Community Support Services or Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment services in various Medicaid and behavioral health contexts. Note: Some sources occasionally list nearby codes differently (e.g., H2015 as skills training in older or specific lists), but the official and most consistent definition across major coding references (including CMS-related documentation, AAPC, and HCPCS databases) is comprehensive community support services, per 15 minutes. For exact coverage, reimbursement rates, or documentation requirements, consult the specific payer (e.g., Medicaid agency in your state) or the current HCPCS manual, as usage can vary by program and jurisdiction.

I will also use this Santa Clara County NPI 1528263910 as an example as sometimes needing to cross reference with the NPI Registry:

The Houston Methodist conglomerate might have a unique behavioral health Tax ID# that might make it difficult to find because it doesn’t say “Houston Methodist” and a combination of Houston Methodist stuff is not even in the city of Houston?

Conclusion:

The X factor here in all this minutiae is the published “maximum reimbursable” rates of applicable jurisdictions for CMS (Medicare/Medicaid) and these usually private fee schedules of these managed care plans?

Some low hanging fruit scams would be to catch the frequency of codes being billed and reimbursed versus the size of the community a billing entity services. Billing 10 million times for a service with a community of 10,000 potential people would be a relative easy red flag to spot.

Getting reimbursed a exorbitant amount for services rendered isn’t exactly fraud. It’s a bad deal or great negotiated contract depending on what side you are on, but I wouldn’t say it was fraud?

If these DOGE numbers are true, then there is a ton systemic scams going on in the contracting of Managed Care. It would just be crazy that Medicaid is reimbursing directly to these Tax ID/NPI as in reimbursements to straight Medicaid patients? There is a big ObamaCare snake slithering in this jungle, I just know it! God Bless

PS:

I will probably create some custom dashboards for everything Houston Methodist, or even just “Methodist” to see what shakes out. In part because Houston Methodist messed with Mary and because they were the first ones to force the covid kool-aid. God Bless

