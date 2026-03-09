Part 8 article: HERE

Dr. Faisel Ahmed is either the Superman of cataract surgeries or there is really slick but nefarious billing practices going on with this group? According to the HHS Medicaid data Dr. Faisel Ahmed has done more cataract surgeries than even many dedicated surgery centers have performed.

Quick Ophthalmology coding class:

Overview of CPT Code 66984 CPT code 66984 refers to a specific medical procedure involving cataract extraction with the insertion of an intraocular lens (IOL). This procedure is typically performed using phacoemulsification, a technique that utilizes ultrasonic energy to break up and remove the cataract. Key Details Procedure Description CPT Code : 66984

Procedure : Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of an intraocular lens prosthesis.

Technique: Phacoemulsification (ultrasonic energy) is used to remove the cataract. Modifiers Modifiers may be necessary depending on the specifics of the surgery: -LT : Indicates the procedure was performed on the left eye.

-RT : Indicates the procedure was performed on the right eye.

-50 : Used if the procedure was performed on both eyes in the same session.

-51 : Indicates multiple procedures were performed during the same session.

-54: Used when surgical care is provided by one physician and postoperative management by another. Medicare Reimbursement Medicare reimbursement for CPT code 66984 varies based on the setting: The costs associated with CPT code 66984 for cataract surgery typically range around $3,500 per eye, which includes the surgeon fee, facility fee, and anesthesia fee. Medicare and commercial insurance generally cover this procedure if deemed medically necessary, but specific costs can vary based on the provider and insurance agreements.

Overview of CPT Code 92014 CPT code 92014 is used for billing comprehensive eye examinations for established patients. This code indicates that the patient has previously been seen by the healthcare provider, and the visit involves ongoing management of their eye health. Key Features of CPT Code 92014 Purpose : It is specifically for established patients requiring a thorough evaluation and treatment plan.

Components : The examination typically includes: Medical history evaluation Ocular and systemic problem assessment Decision-making regarding treatment or diagnostic strategies

Documentation Requirements To bill CPT code 92014 successfully, the following must be documented: Chief complaint and medical history

Evaluation of ocular and systemic issues

A treatment or management plan, which may include prescribing medication or scheduling follow-up visits Reimbursement Insights Medicare Reimbursement : The reimbursement amount for CPT code 92014 can vary based on geographic location. It is essential to check the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for specific rates.

Common Denial Reasons: Claims may be denied due to insufficient documentation or failure to demonstrate medical necessity. Comparison with Other Codes:

The number of office visits billed using CPT 92014 (comprehensive established patient ophthalmological examination) or CPT 92012 (intermediate established patient ophthalmological examination) per CPT 66984 (standard extracapsular cataract extraction with intraocular lens insertion) varies based on practice patterns, payer policies (especially Medicare), patient complexity, and whether complications arise. These eye exam codes are commonly used for pre- and post-operative evaluations in ophthalmology. CPT 66984 has a 90-day global surgical period under Medicare and most payers. This bundles routine postoperative care into the surgical payment, meaning the operating surgeon typically cannot separately bill for routine follow-up office visits (including 92012/92014) during those 90 days unless they qualify as unrelated to the surgery (e.g., via modifier -24 for a new/unrelated problem) or involve significant complications requiring extra work. Standard postoperative follow-up for uncomplicated cataract surgery typically includes: Day 1 (or within 24-48 hours): IOP check, slit-lamp exam, visual acuity.

Week 1 (7-14 days): Monitor healing, taper drops, check for issues like inflammation or early CME.

Month 1 (3-6 weeks): Final refraction, dilated exam if needed, new glasses prescription if stable. This results in about 2-4 postoperative visits in total for uncomplicated cases, per clinical guidelines and common practice (e.g., from sources like the American Academy of Ophthalmology and standard care protocols). Some protocols reduce this to 1-2 visits or even none for low-risk, uneventful cases, while others include a pre-op visit. However, for the ophthalmologist performing the surgery, most routine postoperative 92012/92014 visits are not separately billable during the global period—they are included in the 66984 payment. Separate billing of 92012/92014 often occurs via co-management (e.g., surgeon uses modifier -54 for surgical care only; co-managing optometrist or another provider uses modifier -55 for postoperative care, billing a portion of the global fee).

Pre-operative visits (e.g., comprehensive exam to confirm cataract and plan surgery) are typically billable separately (often 92014) before the global period starts.

If a visit addresses a new/unrelated issue (e.g., unrelated glaucoma flare-up), it can be billed with modifier -24. In practice: Average billable 92012/92014 visits directly tied per 66984 by the operating ophthalmologist: often 0-1 for routine cases (mostly pre-op or any significant post-op if billable), as post-op routine care is bundled.

Total exams/visits (including non-billable routine checks or co-managed): closer to 3-4 per surgery (1 pre-op + 2-3 post-op). For uncomplicated cases, many modern protocols aim to minimize visits for efficiency and patient convenience, with studies showing safety in reducing to 0-1 planned post-op visits when no comorbidities exist.

In a hypothetical single-physician ophthalmology practice, the process of identifying patients with cataracts and deciding on surgery typically involves multiple office visits across the patient population, as not all patients present with operable cataracts. Based on industry benchmarks from sources like the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Medicare claims data, and practice management reports, here’s a breakdown: Average Office Visits to Identify and Decide on Cataract Surgery Ophthalmology practices generally handle a mix of routine exams, medical eye issues (e.g., glaucoma, macular degeneration), and surgical evaluations. Cataracts are a common diagnosis, but only a subset progress to surgery.

On average, it takes about 12-15 total office visits (across all patients) to generate one cataract surgery opportunity. This accounts for: Screening visits (new and established patients) where cataracts are identified—prevalence in clinic patients is roughly 25-40%, higher than the general population due to the older demographic seeking care. Follow-up or confirmatory visits to assess severity, discuss options, and decide on surgery (e.g., when visual acuity drops below 20/40 or symptoms interfere with daily life). Not all diagnosed cases proceed immediately; annual conversion from diagnosis to surgery is around 7-15% based on Medicare data, as many cataracts are mild or patients delay.

This ratio derives from typical practice metrics: an ophthalmologist sees 5,000-8,000 patient encounters annually, leading to 300-500 cataract surgeries (CPT 66984), implying 10-20 visits per surgery when including non-cataract cases and routine care.

Factors influencing this: Patient demographics (older patients increase cataract likelihood), practice focus (cataract-heavy vs. general), and efficiency (e.g., co-management with optometrists can streamline identification). If the practice is new or low-volume, this ratio could be higher (20+ visits per surgery) until a steady patient base builds. In high-volume settings with efficient screening, it can drop to 8-10.Expected Cataract Surgery Opportunities from 10 New Patients per Day Assuming 5 clinic days per week and 48 working weeks per year (accounting for vacations/holidays), that’s ~240 clinic days, yielding 2,400 new patients annually.

New patients represent the influx for potential surgeries, but total practice volume (including established/follow-ups) drives overall opportunities. In a single-physician setup, new patients often comprise 20-35% of total visits, implying your total daily patients might be 30-50 (7,200-12,000 annually) to sustain the practice.

Based on benchmarks: Roughly 5-10% of new patients in a general ophthalmology practice lead to a cataract surgery within the year, depending on referral sources and demographics. This factors in ~30% having diagnosable cataracts and 15-30% of those proceeding to surgery (higher if patients are referred for vision complaints). Thus, from 2,400 new patients, expect 120-240 cataract surgery opportunities annually.

If the practice is cataract-focused (e.g., heavy marketing to seniors or referrals), this could rise to 300-400. Conversely, if more general/pediatric-heavy, it drops to 80-150.

For context, the average U.S. ophthalmologist performs 400-500 cataract surgeries yearly, with high-volume solo practitioners reaching 500-600. Your new patient volume suggests potential for the upper end, assuming efficient operations and no bottlenecks (e.g., OR access). These estimates assume a stable U.S.-based practice with typical payer mix (Medicare-dominant for cataracts). Actual numbers vary by location, patient age/income, and complications rates (low at <1% for routine cases). For precise modeling, consult practice management tools or AAO resources.

What is the operating room (OR) time for CPT 66984?

For uncomplicated, routine cases performed by an experienced ophthalmologist: The procedure itself usually takes 10 to 20 minutes per eye.

Most sources, including clinical guidelines, patient education from major institutions (e.g., Johns Hopkins, Cleveland Clinic), and recent practice reports, cite an average or typical time of around 15 minutes. This aligns with: Many reports stating 10-15 minutes for straightforward phacoemulsification cases.

Ranges extending to 10-30 minutes when including slight variations (e.g., denser cataracts or minor adjustments), but the majority cluster closer to 15 minutes for standard 66984 procedures. Key distinctions: Procedure time (skin-to-skin or incision-to-closure): 10-20 minutes (average ~15 minutes).

Total OR time (including setup, anesthesia induction, draping, and immediate post-procedure activities): Often 20-40 minutes, but the question focuses on the surgery duration.

Full patient visit (pre-op prep, surgery, recovery): Typically 2-4 hours at the facility. Factors that can increase time: Resident involvement — Studies show median times of 30-34 minutes with trainees vs. 20 minutes or less for attendings alone.

Complexity — Dense cataracts, small pupils, or comorbidities push toward 20-30+ minutes (these may qualify for 66982 instead of 66984).

Laser-assisted — Adds 10-12 minutes compared to traditional phaco. In high-volume, experienced solo or ASC settings (common for 66984), surgeons often aim for 10-15 minutes per case to maximize throughput (e.g., 3-4 cases per hour block). Complication rates remain very low (<1-2% for major issues), and most modern cases stay well under 30 minutes. These figures come from aggregated data across sources like PubMed studies, AAO resources, and clinical practice reports up to recent years. Actual times vary by surgeon experience, patient factors, and facility protocols. For a specific practice benchmark, reviewing your own operative logs or ASC efficiency metrics would provide the most tailored average.

This is a lot of qualifying jibber jabber to say a good cataract surgeon can perform the operation in about 15 minutes, and routine office visits (92012-92014) take about 20 minutes but can be as little as 15 minutes to closer to 40 minutes depending on circumstances. A patient could be in the office for up to 90 minutes getting dilated, prepped with supplemental services like a visual field test, diagnostic imaging OCT, etc. by the technicians on staff.

Dr. Ahmed’s astounding statistics:

You will notice by standard metrics high-volume surgeons reach about 500-600 cataract surgeries annually, while Faisel in averaging 850 over seven years.

In the real world, all the cataract surgeons I know in Silicon Valley will stack all their surgeries into one day a week, if they are really lucky and consistent maybe they could stack 5 surgeries a week on a Friday for 52 weeks. That’s pretty darn good, but that still only comes out to be about 260 surgeries a year at this rate.

Applying the same technique, Faisel would need to stack at least 16 surgeries in a day or into a couple of days at his rate to pull off his stats.

You will also notice that on average there will be at least 1 office visit (92012) that will be bundled into the 90 global post-op period. It’s a judgement call per physician if they bill the post-op visit to Medicaid or Insurance knowing they will be paid $0, but only for good record keeping. Some physicians do and some do not. It is worth mentioning here with this data because overall reimbursement rates can be materially and dramatically affected. This could factor into why Faisel’s average per claim paid for 92014 is so low?

In the fine print above, customary statistics show that a physician performs about 10-20 office visits to encounter a surgery opportunity.

In all Faisel has 8,813 office visits (92012, 92014, 99213), strangely he has no new patient visits (92004, 92002, 99203, 99202). I wouldn’t expect the 203’s & 202’s visits because he’s not a GP and he’s getting patients referred to him by GP’s and other providers because of his specialty. The math isn’t mathing people! Faisel should be doing at least 60,000 office visits to generate about 6,000 cataract surgeries.

It is humanly for Faisel to do 16 surgeries a week for seven years to reach his 5.9K surgeries, but in reality someone else or some other group of physicians and staff are doing the prep work, office visits, and post-op visits? Faisel is somehow getting spoon fed these patients prepped and waiting in the operating room for him. I don’t believe he has the normal rapport with these cataract patients like a normal solo practitioner would? He might not know these patients at all, but he knows they are prepped and waiting in the OR for a cataract surgery.

History of Marion Eye Centers explains Dr. Ahmad’s Superman like abilities!:

Ooooooh, this explains all the “Ahmads” in the practice! Faisel the oldest, then Omar, then young sister Fatima. Considering Faisel’s surgery volume, it no longer seems strange that your sister Fatima who is also a cataract specialist records “0” zero surgeries in this HHS Medicaid data. Moreover, Marion Eye Center has twenty-eight (28) Optometrists.

In Marion Eye Center’s defense they are operating in 32 cities mostly in Illinois but also some in Missouri.

I’m starting to see the feeder fish setup here. Whatever, cataract surgery opportunities that are generated it’s as if Faisel is the dedicated cataract surgeon. I don’t know where Fatima the young sister is gaining her cataract experience from but on official paper it’s not with these Medicaid patients, unless…..

Unless there is some crafty billing on? Well well well look what we have here, the father Dr. Maqbool Ahmad and patriarch of the crew who has since retired, still very much has a firm grip on the purse strings! Looks like Maqbool is the President/Owner of the Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC).

Wow the Ahmad family has all their bases covered. The family basically owns the clinics and the surgery center where most if not all their surgeries get funneled and performed.

Yup, if they are doing some crafty billing where maybe Fatima is actually doing some of these surgeries, then there will need to be some coordination in the billing department to match correctly the rendering provider and make sure it’s always Fasiel. I’m sure internally if Fatima is doing some surgeries they have a way of keeping track internally, like two sets of books.

You know in a set-up like this which I know all to well, the Stark Laws would dictate that the patient needs to be informed that the Ahmad’s own the surgery center and that’s why the patient may have to travel out of their way to have the surgery performed at this one particular facility. Stark Laws also known as anti-kick back laws dictate the patient has to be made aware of this interlocking union so as not to feel that this Ahmad family is just manufacturing cataract surgeries for the money.

This is the main clinic and surgery center:

Faisel’s $3 million dollars for almost 6K cataract surgeries doesn’t seem like a lot or even a big grift?

Good catch Robin! You see straight Medicaid actually reimburses the surgeon and facilities much more than the $362 national average shown by Medicaidopendata. In fact this national average is a calculation coming directly from claim counts and claims paid within this raw data as calculated by medicaidopendata. There is no official data set or column for national averages. I doubt medicaidopendata cobbled together every states Medicaid reimbursement fee schedule. Even medicaidopendata state average looks goofy especially for California (professional fee) which would be $1005. This reimbursement hasn’t increased/decreased for over a decade at least.

Not to get to deep in the weeds but the cataract surgery is one of the very few codes out of 13,000 CPT where Medicaid pays more than Medicare. Basically or on average Medicare pays the surgeon about $462.

With all these Medicare/Medicaid dual coverage patients, the claims will get auto crosswalked to Medicaid for the 20% co-insurance remainder obligation and they will reimburse the difference up to Medicaid’s maximum reimbursement. Therefore at least in California a cataract surgeon always should expect a few hundred dollars from Medicaid when it’s a dual covered medi/medi patient.

All the other services basically suck for the physicians when Medicare pays 80% and sends the other 20% to Medicaid and they say “sorry Charlie” you have already been paid more than what we would have paid for it. Therefore per contract this is a contractual adjustment write-off the doctor has to eat. This write-off per contract is known as a Medicaid “Cutback”.

This is a long way of saying that all Medicaid payments we are seeing for 66984 in this HHS data dump is heavily influenced by secondary Medicaid payments.

A secondary Medicaid payment is practically an oxymoron except for cataract surgeries. Otherwise not to many young people or non elderly, non Medicare people are getting cataract surgeries.

Faisel’s hypothetical cataract issue turns into a much bigger deal, if hypothetically it turns out Marion Eye Center is foul, then they would be on the hook for Medicare’s primary payment and their facility reimbursements would get recouped as well.

Faisel office visits load is not consistent with his surgery volume and that’s an easy red flag to see, so his hypothetical issues would probably extend way past just the amount of surgeries he has claimed to perform. There are other red flags when looking at his other 15 procedures he’s billing for. He’s either Superman or he has about two other twin brothers also named Faisel? Omar and Fatima his real siblings look like they are focusing on the eye injections while they are all tag teaming on the office visits and probably Faisel’s free post-op visits. I bet the optometrists get fed the free post-op’s since they are probably salaried. That’s still illegal, but they might be doing moves like this to free up as much of their time for the big ticket items.

I still can’t explain exactly where all the facility reimbursements are going? Maqbool’s facilities are only showing about 4.5K cataract surgeries preformed? Maybe Faisel and family are straight shooters and there is some reasonable explanation for all the inconsistencies in billing practices, but if I were Bobby Kennedy Jr or Dr. Oz, I would definitely knock on their door and ask to see the books. God Bless.

I’ll get to the eye injections in a future article…

