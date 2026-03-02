Previous article Part 6: HERE

In my last article I focused on Evaluation and Management (E&M) codes, aka the “office visits” and I used Winslow Indian Health Care Center as my lead-off example showing how getting paid ~$530 for twenty minute in-office visits is 12x higher than national averages.

A few questions arose for me immediately from this high level bird’s eye view:

Where’s the denied claims where $0 was paid, or partially paid because of Share of Cost patient obligations? We all rendering providers within WIHCC getting reimbursed the same rate? $43.18 might be a national reimbursement average over a seven year time span for a CPT code, but surely there are year over year increase/decreases.

I dove into the data the specific purpose of answering these three questions, and the answers revealed almost about what I thought. Please consider this a vaersaware “flex” on this data and I somebody tell me where to submit my request for the bounty money.

First of all this is what WIHCC looks like in the raw data, or at least one page of data.:

Only seven columns of monthly summary reimbursements to the rendering provider per CPT. Beneficiaries are unique patients per rendering provider per month. Amount of claims is always higher indicating a patient was seen more than once in the same month. One small billing side note, A E&M code can not be billed more than once per day for the same billing provider number, meaning this Winslow Indian clinic can’t pass the patient around to multiple specialists and have them each bill a E&M. On the Insurance side, we’d pay for one 99213 and deny the others as “duplicate” if WIHCC were to bill for three 99213’s because the patient saw 3 different rendering providers on the same day. At least that’s the way it’s suppose to work, but I don’t know what the hell Medicaid is doing for these billing entities?

This would be a correct insurance reimbursement claim (CMS-1500) to Medicaid:

Notice the boxes 32 & 33 stating who is the billing entity and where the service was rendered. Box 24J is the rendering provider in this case John Mitchell, MD a real doctor at WIHCC.

I hope you can notice in the raw data above where I highlighted in pink what should be a mutually exclusive billing anomaly, the corporate entity CAN NOT also be the rendering physician, yet it is where they are getting all those heavily inflated reimbursements.

I created a custom dashboard just for this job:

WIHCC has actually used 78 total rendering providers in 7 years, but the one they use the most is their corporate NPI, and they bill out 99213 mostly. Here’s a close-up in the first three months of 2020 for 99213:

You will notice billed “WIHCC” as the rendering provider they would receive these monster payments of about ~$476 per visit. When they billed properly with an actual rendering provider payments would be more in line to national averages.

However, it must be noted E&M with the exception of 99211 are reserved for physicians like a MD, DO, DPM, and even a PA-C. Nurse Practitioners should not be using E&M per the Correct Coding Initiative (CCI) guidelines. And if a PA-C bills a E&M there is usually an automatic ~20% reduction is payment.

Winslow Indian Health Care Center has been getting annual fee increases! They now get over $700 for 20 minute office visits!

Man the Navajo Nation is doing good, I don’t know how this $$ trickles out to the regular indians? I doubt the providers and nurses see any of this swag, except for just having a job? We should try to give the Navajo money a different way, maybe we should sent RFKjr, Dr. Oz, Dr. Makary, and Batty Bats to their casinos every weekend and have them blow the government cheese there?

There is ton more goofy stuff that I found, there are other Indian and non-indian clinics that have found this billing worm hole of billing their Type 2 corporate NPI as the Rendering Type 1 individual provider.

There is also a ton of non-physicians billing as if they are physicians (MD, DO, DPM). Social Workers, Dieticians, Midwives, Counselors, and Dentists are billing for Evaluation and Management codes which I could tell you now, should have been denied reimbursement in the mailroom by the clerks who open the mail. What the hell is Medicaid doing?

Conclusion:

This is just the tip of tip, I only fished out about 20 groups I was interested in, and I’ll highlight a couple more operations that are blatant exquisite stench stuff, there will be a whole lot more after the low hanging fruit is cleared.

The main part for me is I’m poking around, taking notes and building the blue prints of a dashboard I use if I was the HHS. Hopefully other wiz kids are reading my mail and using my knowledge to improve their dashboards. God Bless

