Part 5: HERE

Oh boy, where do I start? Native Indians and Indian Health was not on my radar, I was just starting at the low hanging fruit we call the the evaluation and management CPT codes 99211 through 99215. These are what we simply call the “office visit” codes and every medical doctor and specialist use these codes for their in-office face to face time with patients. All general practice medical doctors would use these codes like cardiologists, podiatrists, nephrologists, and everybody in between would use the codes to bill for their “office visit” time. Ophthalmologists is one of the few specialists that has their own equivalent for ophthalmic visits 92014 and 92012. These 9921x series in NOT intended to dentists and chiropractors, but basically every other MD, DO, PA-C is allowed to use these E&M codes. The “new” patient equivalents are 99201-99205 which include a history and physical (H&P).

These are the summary stats for this data dump of E&M office visit codes:

What if I told you that some these native Indian Clinics and entities are getting paid anywhere from 7x to 14x over the national reimbursement averages?

Here is a few examples:

Let’s analyze just Winslow Indian Health Care Center (WIHCC) and just their 99213 visits paid at $531.60 per claim or per office visit, in which Medicaid paid $120.8M for 227.2K thousands visits.

WIHCC would be a tremendously busy clinic knowing they would also be generating a proportionate amount of the other 9 visits or aka E&M code office visits. WIHCC looks like they are billing 99213 heavily and it’s disproportionate from the lower codes 99211 and 99212. This alone a big red flag where the stats show they are probably and in fraudulent manner up-coding and over charging the 211’s & 212’s and billing these as 99213’s…?

Additionally 227,200 visits of 99213 that take a minimum of 20 minutes face time with the patient means that 5 physicians working 365 days a year, 8hrs a day with no breaks or lunch, including weekends and holidays would need to work for over 5 years straight. No vacations, and no empty exam rooms ever!!

Maybe WIHCC has more than 5 physicians or full time equivalents going at once? I’ll give them a little grace and say maybe they have 10 exam rooms and their MD’s are bouncing around exam rooms like pinballs and their staff is very efficient?

I’m sure this Indian Clinic is not exclusively for native American Indian citizens only, and services the rest of Winslow Arizona and surrounding areas? Winslow, AZ has a 2026 population of 8,365 and this clinic is associated with the Navajo people. Not sure if the clinic is on Navajo soil, but it probably is.

The reality is patients probably aren’t getting the minimum 20 minutes face time with the physician and rare that people ever do, that’s not issue particular to this clinic, this short cut goes on everywhere. It’s like every physicians unspoken open secret.

However if I was WIHCC and getting paid $530 for 20 minute office visits, I’d coordinate and rent party buses everyday like the ones that take gamblers and revelers from San Jose to Reno and bring patients from the surrounding towns to my clinic. I’d even give the patients gift cards as a thank you for coming!

Use this website https://www.medicaidopendata.org/ and this list to vet these stats:

I know we owe the Indians something, but even if we paid the Indians twice the national averages I’ve calculated we would save ~$800 million just from this tiny list of codes to these Indians that really stand out.:

We could save multi-billions if we were thorough…

But wait a second, what kind of fraud is this? Is this even fraud or some pre negotiated sweetheart contract with the Indian nations? I am not naïve nor dump enough to believe there is no up-coding going on for more complex office visits that require more doctor/patient face time, you can clearly see it in the volume of codes being paid and their proportions to each other. However, the real fraud seems to be baked in with the extraordinarily high reimbursement amounts per office visit. This doesn’t require a rocket scientist or AI to catch. God Bless.

Side note:

This HHS Medicaid opensource data has been updating for a couple days now, and hopefully they will be adding some 2025 data? Whatever the reason nobody has been able to download until the HHS system comes out of it’s maintenance mode. This means only the people who were Johnny on the spot and downloaded within the first few days or weeks of availability have the files. The new folks in the world just catching on now are stuck until this update finishes.

This complement video has some more of my snarky color commentary:

Please support The Eagle!

Share