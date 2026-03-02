Part 7 article: HERE

In my previous article I was harping on how Indian Clinics were receiving $700 payments for Medicaid office visits. In my “office visit” audit of what is formally called Evaluation and Management codes, I also noticed some fraudulent billing techniques of billing for physician visits when in fact services were rendered by nurses, counselors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, dieticians, optometrists, midwifes, physical therapists, social workers, dentists, etc.

This corporate private entity slammed onto my radar after eliminating County and federally qualified facilities, and looking for these non-doctors trying to bill as if they were legitimate medical physicians.

Fast Pace Medical Clinic PLLC has over one hundred corporate type 2 billing NPI entities.

The stats below are just reflecting one location in Spring Hill, TN NPI 1134452865:

Using medicaidopendata.org as a starting point, then extracting the raw data of interest, then fabricating a interactive dashboard to visualize the data about Fast Pace Spring Hill, TN rendering providers I present to you the following:

~655 nurses billed out 1.74M claims as if they were medical doctors for $91M:

Top ~20 nurses names at Spring Hill, TN location

~224 Physician Assistants (PA-C) billed 421K claims for $21.6M in Medicaid Pymts:

~6 doctors billed 24,126 claims for $1.3M in Medicaid Pymts:

Fun fact about leading income earner doctor Richard Powers, MD: Dr. Powers billing history is only present from Jan 2018 to July 2018. Maybe he retired or maybe he was grounded already for fraudulent billing? It must also be noted this Spring Hill location might be closed down already and they had horrible reviews: Now it might make some sense what RFKjr said to Theo Von a couple weeks ago, but come on, I still have some questions…: Conclusion: It’s clear these Fast Pace Clinics PLLC have a business model that has been in existence for years, and what the creation of the NPI registry was trying to combat if providers, insurance, and the government follow The National Correct Coding Initiative (NCCI). Simply that nurses, medical assistants, janitors, etc. couldn’t examine the patient on behalf of the doctor who owned the clinic and signed off on all the charts at the end of the day. NPI’s were created and issued to practically ever back office type, even phlebotomists and certain medical assistants. It is illegal and unethical to use somebody else’s NPI as the rendering provider like Richard Powers, MD seems to have done for Fast Pace Clinics.

One doctor and twenty-five nurses seeing all the patients in the oldest trick in the book.

I’ve billed out hundreds of millions of dollars in charges to California Medicaid and received hundreds of millions in charges as an HMO auditor and claims examiner. Forgive me Bobby, but this nickel and dime bullshit was going on before the Biden administration, and AI isn’t the golden calf you think it’s going to be. We could fix medical billing fraud with experts like me, with or without AI. God Bless.

You won’t beat billing fraud without billing experts because the nefarious billing experts will also use AI to beat you at your own game. God Bless

