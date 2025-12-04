The bird’s eye view of 1,895 “Hep B” kid deaths in VAERS:

History shows about ~54 death reports a year have been received over 35 years of VAERS for kids 0-17yrs of age.

I’m watching and listening to the ACIP meeting as I write and construct this article. I doubt any of those ACIP professionals have seen this next graph of VAERS identifiable deaths by days from vax date to death date:

Here is just a few examples of these dead kids that I presume were mostly healthy and perfect at birth.

Conclusion:

I can do this all day long and give you hundreds more many of which even state baby was healthy before death. I wanted to be fair and also present premature and/or Immunocompromised babies to make a point that I haven’t heard yet from the ACIP professionals. It’s my opinion vaccination is generally dangerous, not mention what vaccines do to children later in life like autism, cancers, allergies, and many other unrecognized ailments in general.

I woke up this morning turned on the ACIP show and began hearing Malone’s ooohs and aaahs and funny jokes and good sense of humor. I think Malone likes this stuff so good for him. I’m not so jovial about the situation, but what I want my readers to understand is how fast one can go into my dashboard and quickly locate the the quick deaths. Vaersaware.com offers functionality that no other similar website offers and that is primarily measurements of time between dates.

There are many dates in VAERS like vax date, onset date, death date, submission date, and publish date. Many times the various dates are not populated in their official fields but are documented within the summary narrative. The real work of vaersaware is to ethically cleanse and populate these missing dates extracting info from the summary narrative or any other available fields and populating missing data where applicable. From here this old Silicon Valley lion has created the only existing VAERS interactive dashboard with graphical views based on these dates, we experts in medical auditing space call TAT’s (Turn Around Times).

Don’t get me started on the under reporting factor or the fact that VAERS does not even publish all legitimate reports received. Why isn’t VAERS administration ethically populating missing fields internally before publication? Doesn’t the 4-6 week adjudication process include requesting additional info like missing dates and lot numbers from submitters? I appreciate all the ACIP professionals but I feel like I’m watching a WWE wrestling match and not a real MMA Dana White fight. God Bless.

Please support The Eagle!

