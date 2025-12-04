Hep B VAERS Deep Dive By Expert VAERS Auditor. Juice Not Worth The Squeeze...
The bird’s eye view of 1,895 “Hep B” kid deaths in VAERS:
History shows about ~54 death reports a year have been received over 35 years of VAERS for kids 0-17yrs of age.
I’m watching and listening to the ACIP meeting as I write and construct this article. I doubt any of those ACIP professionals have seen this next graph of VAERS identifiable deaths by days from vax date to death date:
Here is just a few examples of these dead kids that I presume were mostly healthy and perfect at birth.
1#
2#
3#
4#
5#
6#
7#
8#
Conclusion:
I can do this all day long and give you hundreds more many of which even state baby was healthy before death. I wanted to be fair and also present premature and/or Immunocompromised babies to make a point that I haven’t heard yet from the ACIP professionals. It’s my opinion vaccination is generally dangerous, not mention what vaccines do to children later in life like autism, cancers, allergies, and many other unrecognized ailments in general.
I woke up this morning turned on the ACIP show and began hearing Malone’s ooohs and aaahs and funny jokes and good sense of humor. I think Malone likes this stuff so good for him. I’m not so jovial about the situation, but what I want my readers to understand is how fast one can go into my dashboard and quickly locate the the quick deaths. Vaersaware.com offers functionality that no other similar website offers and that is primarily measurements of time between dates.
There are many dates in VAERS like vax date, onset date, death date, submission date, and publish date. Many times the various dates are not populated in their official fields but are documented within the summary narrative. The real work of vaersaware is to ethically cleanse and populate these missing dates extracting info from the summary narrative or any other available fields and populating missing data where applicable. From here this old Silicon Valley lion has created the only existing VAERS interactive dashboard with graphical views based on these dates, we experts in medical auditing space call TAT’s (Turn Around Times).
Don’t get me started on the under reporting factor or the fact that VAERS does not even publish all legitimate reports received. Why isn’t VAERS administration ethically populating missing fields internally before publication? Doesn’t the 4-6 week adjudication process include requesting additional info like missing dates and lot numbers from submitters? I appreciate all the ACIP professionals but I feel like I’m watching a WWE wrestling match and not a real MMA Dana White fight. God Bless.
So why do we even have VAERS? Isn’t it’s purpose to warn us of dangers with drugs? 🤷🏻♀️
Great but tragic work here Eagle :( Such a pointless vaccine (they all are), but it's real purpose is obviously to cull babies or create life long issues. My own ex-wife was crippled by a HEP B shot for a Dental Job for over 20 years with M.E/CFS and 3 of my 5 kids mild ASD from kid shots before we fully twigged the causes. You cant ever remove vaccines and no one needs ANY!
VAERS however is yes a FRAUD, just like the UK's MHRA Yellow Card System. hailed as the gold standard (read ONLY) reporting system, it's totally worthless and Covid shots beat all 50 YEARS of ALL UK DRUGS EVER USEDs ADR reports, in a mere 8 months or so. What did MHRA do? FUCK ALL....totally ignored it and even ripped up YC stats on Live BBC TV as "conspiracy leaflets from Anti Vaxxers to be ignored" (when it was valid YC stats from MHRA).
MHRA head June Raine was given a Damehood for turning blind eye to the covid shot slaughter!
All these trackers are useless without un-captured agencies that have teeth, and no one can take on the vax lobby, which from outset has always been about injecting SICKNESS, Sterility and culling the population. All vaccines MUST be BANNED! None are ever needed, as non of the claimed infectious diseases are even real, or really caused by so called transmissible pathogens. Germ theory is a fraud that Vaccinology relies on.
Great work though Albert. You're one of a kind :)
Namaste & Inlak'ech