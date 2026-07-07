WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

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Celeste's avatar
Celeste
2d

God holds you in the palm of His hand. He will never drop you. If you leap from this cradle of safety, your spot will be saved and waiting for your return. No judgment. Just joy. 😊

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1 reply by Closed VAERS
David Pare's avatar
David Pare
2d

Regarding the link between fixing VAERS and AA:

Step #1, I'm told, is admitting you have a problem.

Have they admitted that they have a problem?

Same thing is true with the deadly Covid shot.

Have they admitted they have a problem?

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