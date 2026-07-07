Here is the facts, VAERS should have been updated on Friday July 3rd but was not. Typically in cycles past especially with holidays, VAERS would typically update on the next available business day.

When we had the Government lockdown and VAERS was not considered mission critical, they were six weeks late in updating effectively skipping one entire month of reporting and reporting two months worth in one update (Nov 2025)…:

There is a few ways this could go as of Monday July 6.

VAERS will get updated this coming Friday July 10th VAERS July 2026 will be skipped and updated again on Friday Aug 7th. VAERS has been moonlighted and thrown into the scrap heap of history.

The last alternative means VAERS has been rolled over in FDA FAERS now called AEMS (Adverse Events Monitoring System).

Let’s not forget that eventhough people like Bobby Kennedy and Jay Battacharya haven’t said squat, we have been told the plan to moonlight VAERS and roll the whole system into FDA AEMS.

In FDA’s official announcement HERE back on March 11, 2026, they effectively said VAERS should be, might be, may be moonlighted by the end of May 2026:

As of today FDA AEMS has more “vaccine” reports than VAERS by about ~50,000 reports. I don’t want to get into the nuts and bolts about AEMS as I’ve discussed the intricasies much, but lets just say it’s total bullshit. No system can be better with about 10 data fields compared to about the 50 data fields VAERS has.

The point I want to make here it that we may have already seen the last “VAERS” update will will ever see!

As crazy as that sounds, it’s just par for the course considering RFKjr, Batty Batts Battacharya and the rest of the Keystone Cops.

Frankly I hope VAERS gets thrown into the scrap heap of history. Medalerts.org has captured almost all the data over the last 35 years. OpenVaers.com has made reports easier to read and has offered a few nice graphics. Of course VaersAware.com has captured all the nasty finger prints of the CDC/FDA using their existing data.

How much more slop do we need?

Let the world know how bad this new FDA AEMS system is. The world won’t know what a scam it is until VAERS is eliminated. Like a master chess move, I realized this is actually the best play to let CDC/FDA hang themselves with their own rope. They can’t delete all the bullshit data they have been publishing for the last 35 years.

Because this FDA AEMS system is so lame, I actually believe they painted themselves into a corner and will not eliminate VAERS just yet. Any angle you look at CDC/FDA with regards to pharmacovigilance they are ultimately screwed either way, just more screwed with AEMS. Being caught red handed hasn’t mattered in the past so just do it already. I can’t wait for the FDA tutus to come out when VAERS gets the axe for AEMS. It will be like those humiliation rituals we see in Hollywood when the dudes have to dress up like women to keep feeding at the trough. God Bless

By the way, I took a position as a maintence technician at a new upscale appartment complex here in San Jose. It’s actually just about three miles away from my house with about three turns, no freeways, and nothing over 35 MPH. My immediate goal is get a street legal golf cart and maybe something electric to get me to work.

The most interesting thing about this location of my employment is that it has a rich history. It’s the former location of Zorrba The Greek and was once known as Dick’s shopping center and supermarket. I don’t think this is the same “Dick” as Dick’s Sporting Goods. This Dick is a beautiful history of a local chinese family here in San Jose.

What gives me chills about this location is that there was a very popular AA location here called Saturday Night Live. What made this AA spot so popular is they had meetings almost every hour on the hour and had mignight meetings! It was one of the only spots in town that had midnight meetings almost every night. Just picture a room that was probably zoned for about a hundred people having two hundred people on a Friday and Saurday night. It was a good place to get sober or a good place to continue your debauchery. Ahh the good ole days. I spent the first 6 years of my sobriety here about 2-3 a week, I managed to keep myself sober for 14 years with the initial help of AA. Jesus took the reigns or I should say had the reigns the whole time. That was something I needed during this time in my life. Caca pasa, stuff changes and my butt just can’t cash the check my mouth writes any longer. I don’t say I fell off the wagon, I’m just not riding shotgun any longer. It’s all good, if you don’t need AA you just haven’t lived life. It’s not until you shoot one hundred arrows into your own ass that you realize anything is possible and life really isn’t as fair as you want it to be. I should be dead if not for the Grace of God. God Bless.

I geomapped the exact location and where I used to stand at the podium and say, “Hi I’m Albert and I’m an alchoholic…” , I now check the chlorine and Ph levels of the pool that sits three stories above that very podium.

Here is my sister and I celebrating 4th of July above San Pedro Square watching the crowd watching France vs Paraguay in the World Cup.

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