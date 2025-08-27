Looks promising, but we’ve been bamboozled again because there are two flavors of “Chik” vaccines and the other is still in play.

No, the chikungunya virus (also referred to as Vimkunya in the context of one of its vaccines) has not been "pulled from the market" globally. The virus itself is a mosquito-borne pathogen causing ongoing outbreaks worldwide, with no intervention to halt its transmission or availability. However, if your query refers to chikungunya vaccines—particularly given the mention of "Vimkunya," which is the brand name for a specific chikungunya vaccine—there has been a recent regulatory action affecting one of the two approved vaccines in the United States. Below, I'll clarify the status of chikungunya vaccines based on the latest available information as of August 27, 2025.Overview of Chikungunya Vaccines Two chikungunya vaccines have been approved and are commercially available in various regions:

IXCHIQ (manufactured by Valneva): A live-attenuated vaccine, initially approved by the U.S. FDA in November 2023 for adults aged 18 and older at high risk of exposure. It has also been authorized in the European Union (EU), Canada, Brazil, and other countries.

VIMKUNYA (manufactured by Bavarian Nordic): A virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine, approved by the FDA in February 2025 for individuals aged 12 and older. It is also authorized in the EU, UK, and other regions, and became commercially available in the U.S. in March 2025.

These vaccines are recommended primarily for travelers to outbreak areas (e.g., parts of Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean) and certain laboratory workers at risk of exposure. Vaccination is not routine for the general population due to the low risk for most people, but it is considered for those at higher risk of severe disease (e.g., older adults or those with underlying conditions).Recent Developments on Vaccine Availability

IXCHIQ (Valneva): On August 25, 2025, the FDA suspended the U.S. license for IXCHIQ, effective immediately, following reports of four new serious adverse events (SAEs) consistent with chikungunya-like illness (e.g., fever, joint pain, and one hospitalization in an 82-year-old). These cases were identified through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and occurred outside the U.S. This suspension requires Valneva to halt all shipping and sales of IXCHIQ in the United States. The decision reverses an earlier FDA action on August 6, 2025, which lifted a temporary pause on use in adults aged 60 and older after investigating prior SAEs (primarily neurologic and cardiac events in elderly individuals with comorbidities).This suspension is not a full market withdrawal but a precautionary measure while further investigations occur. Valneva is evaluating the potential for a permanent withdrawal in the U.S. but has not altered its revenue guidance, as IXCHIQ sales were €7.5 million in the first half of 2025 (a small portion of total sales). Outside the U.S., IXCHIQ remains licensed and available in countries like the EU (extended to ages 12+ in April 2025), Canada (authorized for ages 12+ in August 2025), Brazil, and others. Valneva has emphasized continued global access, including efforts to supply low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) through partnerships like those with CEPI and the EU's Horizon program. Prior to the suspension, IXCHIQ faced temporary pauses in 2025: May 2025: FDA/CDC recommended pausing use in those aged 60+ due to SAEs. May 2025: EMA paused use in those aged 65+ (lifted in July 2025). June 2025: UK MHRA paused use in those aged 65+. Overall, post-marketing data has shown rare but serious risks, including chikungunya-like symptoms, hospitalizations (e.g., for encephalitis or cardiac issues), and at least three deaths linked to the vaccine (one confirmed encephalitis case). Most affected individuals had underlying conditions and recovered, but warnings remain in the prescribing information.

VIMKUNYA (Bavarian Nordic): This vaccine remains fully licensed and available on the market worldwide, with no suspensions or withdrawals reported. It is approved for ages 12+ in the U.S., EU, and UK, and is recommended by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for at-risk travelers and lab workers. Clinical trials showed strong immunogenicity (e.g., 97.8% seroresponse rate in ages 12-64 within 21 days) and a favorable safety profile, with common side effects like injection-site pain, fatigue, headache, and muscle pain. No serious safety signals have led to restrictions as of August 27, 2025. It is positioned as an alternative to live-attenuated vaccines like IXCHIQ, especially for those who cannot receive live vaccines (e.g., immunocompromised individuals).

