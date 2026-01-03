WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Transcriber B
11h

Happy new year, dear Albert, may this be a most excellent year for you and yours— and for your efforts to bring to light what should be brought to light.

PamelaDrew
9h

Happy New Year Albert you are too sweet to be swimming among these sharks. Fun fact.. Crawford isn't as good as he pretends to be it was my find in Wayback that was key to finding the fraud in DMED as part of operation uplift.. no credit was never a problem but he went on to censor other findings of mine that had me ditch the project after thousands of hours building Campfire Wiki.. all to say do not take any of these folks as honest brokers they all have other agendas & side deals working.. too honest for your own good in a sea of sharks! <3

