This is a great Malone article. I don’t think there is anybody that knows more about nor has audited more VAERS & V-safe than me. I would defer DMED to Mathew Crawford as probably the first person to sound the alarm on the DMED data fraud. Crawford was raked over the coals for his analysis and I remember the era well. Mathew is a good dude, I was in his Crawford’s ecosystem around this time and he even gifted me $100 Amazon gift card and I gifted him a pdf verison ICD-10 book (2015 1st edition). Attorney Tom Renz and military doctor Theresa Long, MD were also the first canary voices coming out of the coal mine on DMED, however I believe Crawford was the first to shout out about the data fraud. VSD is anybodies guess, but it’s basically Kaiser Permanente data and whatever pharmacovigilance that is claimed.

Malone mentions VAERS is this article 12 times and he mentions a very important but ambigous word “deduplication” which is part of the meaning in his subtitle “Just change the data”. Malone mentions “deduplication” twice in his latest article:

When you overlay dozens of smaller examples: VAERS deduplication, DMED baseline rewriting, and grant circular funding, a meta-pattern emerges:… Algorithmic suppression: automated “deduplication” criteria conflated distinct adverse reports if age, zip code, and timing overlapped, inflating the false-positive merge rate.

Now I’m not sure how deduplication or duplication conflates or inflates the false-positive merge rate, but duplicates reports should be caught during initial adjudication and definately before publication. So in the perfect world all that sausage is made in the kitchin before it’s brought to the dining table (publication).

The official blurb on CDC says duplicate and fake reports are removed:

It’s not specifically stated but VAERS deletes duplicates & fakes before and after publication. I subscribe to “removing/deleting” duplicates but I know a medical billing insider nothing is ever really lost forever after deleting. Any good software will have master log files on the who, what, where, when deletions and edits were made. Moreover, multiple “reports” or follw-ups during the initial adjudication should be and could be merged and presented in VAERS in what we the people would consider a initial published report, but I don’t think that is happening? Much more can be written and said about duplicates and follow-ups and requests for additional info but let’s see how Malone and Kirsch were circling the wagon back on ~June 3, 2021 when this Darkhorse podcast was recorded/aired:

Notice how Steve Kirsch also has some knowledge about reports “disappearing”…: Notice Malone said he called some friends at FDA on the morning of this podcast? FDA said it was chaotic… Notice how the experts don’t says the deaths in VAERS graph is by published date as opposed to death date or submission date?

RFKjr says on June 19th, 2021 VAERS has “disappeared” 150,000 reports from adjudicators ques:

It’s interesting that Bobby said he was told in the same week as this speech, 150K reports disappeared which is the same word Kirsch used about a couple weeks previous? There is no doubt Kirsch & Bobby were already in communication previously, but this day was the very first day they ever met eachother in person. You can see how I intorduced them here. To be clear Bobby and Steve already knew eachother, I was just at Bobby’s shoulder getting my $100 pic and I pointed to Steve in the audence and told Bobby, “Steve is here”.:

VAERS/CDC hired General Dynamics and 200 employees well before the “surge” and according to official documents there was no “backlog” by June 2021:

I broke it down and would confirm RFKjr was probably told correctly that 150K reports “disappeared”. I would even calculate that has many as ~212k reports disappeared per incoming and published reports for the same time periods.

Conclusion:

I was calling out VAERS FRAUD even before April 2021 just based on the VAERS reports and throttling and the deletions as documented here:

Nobody could see me because I was already bombed off Youtube and Facebook late 2020. Twitter kicked me off my first account around the same time, Linked in suppresed me making it useless. I had to discover places like Bitchute, BrandNewTube, Rumble, Brighteon, 153news.net, and others just to have a voice.

Well I’m still around and consider myself one of the best VAERS & V-Safe auditors in the world. I’m still a little miffed that none of the players haven’t tapped me for expert consultation? Maybe a little meager jobby job to keep the Eagle flying? How about a little public pat on the head? Oh well, I’m happy that the players are finally allowed to talk about the fraud stories likes this now. It just sucks how many people were dupped into getting this jab and all the obfuscation it takes to keep the scam running. God Bless

