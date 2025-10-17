I didn’t even realize the delayed VAERS update was actually an entire CDC WONDER (Wide-ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research) database issue until I saw a Twitter-X blurb from Ethical Skeptic:

Some quick Grok queries and some poking around, I can confirm at least VAERS reports can continue to be submitted, but adjudication, finalization, and definately the publishing process is on hold. Let’s hope the evil clowns at the CDC don’t use this crisis as an opportunity to pull off some more nefarious tricks, but I feel like they will. FDA FAERS was not affected by our government shutdown, but this is what Grok says about the CDC WONDER:

CDC WONDER System Update StatusThe CDC WONDER (Wide-ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research) database, which provides public access to vital statistics and health data, has indeed not received updates to its provisional datasets since early September 2025. This lack of refresh is tied to a broader federal government shutdown that began around that time, affecting non-essential operations across U.S. agencies, including the CDC.Key Announcement and Reason Official Notice: A prominent banner on the CDC WONDER homepage (wonder.cdc.gov) states: “During the government shutdown, only websites supporting excepted functions will be updated. As a result, the information on this website may not be up to date, and the agency may not be able to respond to inquiries.” This directly explains the pause in data updates and limits on support. The page was last reviewed on October 1, 2025, confirming the notice remains active as of mid-October.

Context: Under federal guidelines, shutdowns halt funding for non-critical activities, such as routine data processing and database maintenance for public health tools like WONDER. Only “excepted functions” (e.g., essential public safety or emergency response) continue. This aligns with historical shutdown impacts, where CDC data dissemination slows significantly.

Duration and Scope: The shutdown appears to have started in early September 2025 (post-Labor Day), halting weekly provisional mortality and natality updates that were previously released more frequently (e.g., shifted to weekly in September 2023). No new announcements indicate a resolution timeline, but updates on federal operations are tracked via the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) at opm.gov. Community and User Reports Recent discussions on platforms like Reddit (e.g., r/publichealth and r/epidemiology) and X (formerly Twitter) highlight user frustration with access issues and outdated data, often linking back to the shutdown. For instance: Posts from mid-October 2025 note the system being “down again” for queries, forcing reliance on older datasets. Earlier in 2025 (e.g., April–August), users reported intermittent outages, but the September halt is explicitly shutdown-related.

No evidence of technical failures or other causes; all points to the budgetary impasse. What This Means and Next Steps Impact: Provisional data (e.g., 2024–2025 mortality, births) remains frozen at early September levels, affecting researchers, epidemiologists, and public health analysts. Historical data is still accessible.

Monitoring: Check the OPM site for shutdown resolution news, as full operations would resume updates promptly. For alternatives, consider state-level vital statistics or archived CDC releases.

No Other Announcements: Searches across CDC sites, news, and social media yield no additional official explanations beyond the shutdown notice. If the shutdown ends soon, expect a backlog of updates. For urgent data needs, contact CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics at nchsdatarequest@cdc.gov (though responses may be delayed).

