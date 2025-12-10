My readers know I’ve been pouring over these follow-up reports that are in effect still being added retroactively to published all applicable reports back to 1990. I want to apply caution to the term “applicable” because it’s clear VAERS has not published all follow-up reports, but rather only a fraction as detailed in a previous article here.

It stands to reason there should be more than ~22,000 Covid19 cases out of 1.67 million that any kind of follow-up reporting. Even with the miniscule amount follow-up reports that have been published thanks to President Trump and Bobby Kennedy, Jr. we can clearly see the data manipulation, obfuscation, and willful misconduct has been going on for decades. I will say humbly VAERS has been a racket covering up murder for since it’s inception.

I’m going to take my time by showing a couple cases at time so my readers become familiar so as I can train you to have expert eagle eyes like me. So let’s start out with a two month old military baby murdered by a Hep-B cocktail in 2015 and was initially published only a hospitalization and not a death as per and because of the follow-up report.

ID Number 575088 Report #1:

A 0.19yr old baby is 69 days old so probably born about Feb 12, 2015 in California (per follow-up). The janky timelines are always a clue with data manipulation and willful misconduct.

First of all it is so rare that any hospital would admit a patient for in-patient hospitalization in the first 24hr period of the same day. On paper and for billing purposes a hospital can admit a patient from ER at 12:01am the following day to maximize reimbursement for the first day critical ER care, and the first inpatient admit day. The insurance company’s reimbursemt algorithms will catch this double billing easily and only reimburse inpatient admit day and bundle the ER visit into reimbursement if they are both the same day.

Secondly, how does the baby get vaxxed, brought back 12hrs later at night, and the hospital files the VAERS report that night before midnight, then VAERS receives and finalizes the report the same day before midnight April 22? Wow this hospital and VAERS is better Jeff Bezos at Amazon.

Report Follow-up #2:

In this follow-up report we now see the baby was from California was intubated in the E.R., had a chest x-ray, fluids and labs. After baby was transfered the following day he ultimately 3 cardiac arrest before expiring 3 weeks later.

Notice the baby came into the ER room in cardiac arrest, pulseless, and unresponsive. the baby must of had the work-up done immediately but none of it was included on the initial report? Report #2 receieved/completed dates are goofy again because you see all the other “regular” reports in VAERS show receive dates come before completed dates.

Baby was hospitalized for 22 days and died May 15th, 2015. The baby was a premature baby born at 37 week by Spontaneous Vag Delivery “SVD”.

Everything checks out except for the received date of the initail report on April 22nd? Notice the report “appeared” May 14th, one day before the death date of Friday the 15th. Let it be known there is a minimum one week delay in appearance and actual publish date, this report was not available to the world until at least May 21, 2015 and in these days VAERS was publishing monthly, so it may not have been available to the public until Friday June 5th, 2015 if VAERS also followed a routine of publishing reports on the first Friday of a new month?

Also notice that although this hospital/submitter was miraculously fast submitting initial report, they hesitated almost two weeks (13 days) submitting the follow-up DEATH REPORT?

Moreover, interestingly and strangely VAERS has been going back to this case well after death and making edits/changes to report in 2017 and again in 2025:

Conclusion:

Something is rotten in Denmark people! At the end of the day this still basically a hidden and uncounted baby cocktail DEATH that all VAERS expert dump & pumpers at the CDC/FDA will never recognize. I can’t even get our own anti-vax or vax hestitant dump & pumpers to admit, recognize, or count this report as a DEATH.

More shady reports and evil VAERS processing techniques are coming so stay tuned.

God Bless

