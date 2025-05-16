The new Mikki Willis Documentary Follow The Silenced world premiere was released yesterday. I’m doing my part to push the information forward, but I wanted to do a deep dive on Maddy’s Pfizer lot and look at the other victims in VAERS with Maddy’s lot number. Maybe there is a nugget of information that might help someone out there bring this evil cabal to justice.

Just remember every time you hear the word VAERS in this movie please think of The Eagle who has been watching on the wall this whole time.

I will preface this deep dive by saying, much was mentioned about VAERS but nothing about the obfuscation, data manipulation, collusion, malfeasance, willful misconduct, fraud, and accomplice to murdering innocent people around the world. Nothing.

I will also preface this now seminal study I did with Bri Dressen for React19:

Click to launch study on React19.org

Our study released late 2022 was one of the first studies and pieces of evidence that corroborates what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in my church on June 19, 2021 which effectively is, “VAERS does not publish all legitimate reports received”. Listen closely because Bobby uses the word “disappeared” but in the context of speaking to VAERS adjudicators, he means 150K reports in process to be authenticated, finalized, and published had “disappeared”. A.K.A. not published! For people in the know, I keep thinking that selective reports were disappearing from low level adjudicator’s ques and being kicked upstairs to General Dynamics to cook the books and get square pegs into round holes like Sammy “The Bull” Gravano did for John Gotti Jr.

Maddy De Garay:

Madday’s people who also received Lot 220395:

Mistakes weren’t made, this was/is an attack on humanity. God Bless

