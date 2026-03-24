WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3h

Speaking of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria and Alexis Lorenze

Pfizer reported 9 cases of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria to June 2022 after their Covid19 Jab, with 1 Death.

During Pfizer Omicron XBB.1.5-Adapted BNT162b2 clinical trial, one Jabbee who received five previous doses of mRNA COVID-19 "vaccine" suffered the same condition as Alexis Lorenze.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/alexis-lorenze-suffering-explained

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture