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Liz Gunn - Free NZ and Free NZ (Rumble)

I’ve been one of the first to call out how disingenuous this new FDA Adverse Events System (AEMS) actually is. Dr. Chandler who knows VAERS & FAERS well agrees. Dr. Chandler and myself use this opportunity with Liz introduce our ongoing project of the signals we are finding for PNH (Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria) inisde VAERS. Many will remember this is the same condition that Alexis Lorenz has and is now vaccine injnured. She was injured with mandatory vaccines to be included in a trial for PNH. Her PNH was severely triggered by vaccines she was obligated to take for a PNH trial, to be given experimental therapies for her PNH!! It sounds crazy but that’s why these signals are so important. Alexis is not alone!

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