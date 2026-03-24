FDA's New AEMS Vaccine Tracking System Hides Deaths - Dr. Robert Chandler & Albert Benavides
Original Source:
Liz Gunn - Free NZ and Free NZ (Rumble)
I’ve been one of the first to call out how disingenuous this new FDA Adverse Events System (AEMS) actually is. Dr. Chandler who knows VAERS & FAERS well agrees. Dr. Chandler and myself use this opportunity with Liz introduce our ongoing project of the signals we are finding for PNH (Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria) inisde VAERS. Many will remember this is the same condition that Alexis Lorenz has and is now vaccine injnured. She was injured with mandatory vaccines to be included in a trial for PNH. Her PNH was severely triggered by vaccines she was obligated to take for a PNH trial, to be given experimental therapies for her PNH!! It sounds crazy but that’s why these signals are so important. Alexis is not alone!
Speaking of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria and Alexis Lorenze
Pfizer reported 9 cases of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria to June 2022 after their Covid19 Jab, with 1 Death.
During Pfizer Omicron XBB.1.5-Adapted BNT162b2 clinical trial, one Jabbee who received five previous doses of mRNA COVID-19 "vaccine" suffered the same condition as Alexis Lorenze.
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/alexis-lorenze-suffering-explained