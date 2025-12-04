Brokentruth.tv does a great job with Ernesto Sr. here:

Ernesto Sr. and I run in some of the same circles for freedom fighters and vaccine injured. My madre was even born in Edinburg, TX a small town just next door to McAllen, TX where Ernesto Sr. is from. I’ve spoken to Ernesto a few times through X Spaces and through Dr. Henry Ealy’s private Zoom meetings when Henry compiled a team in a attempt to form a Grand Jury trial. I attended that meeting every week for a couple years and it was a tight group that included a couple Senators and heavy hitters like John Beaudoin, Sr., and a retired judge just to many a few people. This is where I formally met Ernesto Sr. and showed him this VAERS report which he had never ever seen before!

Even speaking to Ernesto directly, the information is cloudy because he doesn’t know which doctor or institution submitted his report? Moreover, this report which I presented to Ernesto says it’s from Georgia? Everything else about this report fits Ernesto Jr perfectly. Vaersaware (me) is 99.99% confident this report is Ernesto Jr’s report.

I scoured the VAERS database and even all since deleted reports and no other reports fit, not even close.

By comparison, there are only 22 dead 16yr olds from covid jabs in the USA, 9 of which are males, 6 of which are unknown gender.

There are only 3 16yr old male kids that were jabbed in April of 2021 and/or any chance of being jabbed before Ernesto Jr’s death date of April 24, 2021. The two other reports that have any possibility of being Ernesto Jr came from Michigan and California, while the California kid was the closest “match” but he was vaxxed just before and died shortly after Ernesto Jr. here:

More observations from a Expert VAERS Auditor (me):

Report ID# 1734141 the one I am claiming is Ernesto Jr has no follow-up reports associated within VAERS. Surely there has been some follow-up after initial submission?

John Davidson’s (Broken Truth) Substack piece did a great job with the story and Ernesto Sr. seems very hopeful this is a step in right direction now that he met with with Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg from the FDA.

It seems that Ernesto Jr is one of the 10 kids the FDA admits was killed by a Covid jab, but what is the right direction we are going in? I hope this lethal vaccine gets taken off the market along with a bunch of other ones. I hope real justice is served and we get to the bottom of all this data manipulation. I hope Ernesto Sr. as unfortunate as he is, knows he is sitting on a winning lottery ticket for the rest of us. The CDC, FDA, and by association the HHS worked over the Ramirez’s so bad. They killed Ernesto Jr, then tried to hide it, then tried to buy Ernesto Sr. off.

Don’t forget about this report Ernesto, it’s hiding all the nasty finger prints of the evildoers that killed your son, then tried to hide the death along with thousands of other kid deaths. We all know just 10 kid deaths is a crock of shit. Go for the juglar Ernesto. God Bless.

At the very least Ernesto Jr’s VAERS report should get updated and corrected to reflect he did get a autopsy, and the vaccine was officially determined to have caused this childs death. Surely Dr. Makary and RFKjr have the authority to update a public VAERS report at least via some proper follow-up data? God Bless

And please don’t forget by early March on Superbowl Sunday 2021 about a month and half before Ernesto Jr took his fatal jab, and Ernesto Sr took his jab, I already had a growing Bitchute channel and video showing 39 Covid jab deaths within 3 hours of taking this jab poison! One guy even died right on the chair he was sitting on when the vaccinator jabbed him! See the video here:

