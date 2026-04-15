WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

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Meme River's avatar
Meme River
12h

It’s shocking they can be so dishonest with data. And deeply disappointing that RFK and his team are not being effective in making improvements.

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Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
11h

My heart aches for you.

I wish for a miracle.

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