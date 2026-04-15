The reports are there in the new FDA Adverse Events Monitoring System (AEMS) but with major caveats and pros/cons. The only “pro” to speak of is there are about ~57,000 MORE reports in FDA AEMS than in VAERS from 2017 to current. This transparency is severly offset by the fact that AEMS is only going back to received date 2017. Here is the comparison:

New FDA AEMS is employing so many Vegas card tricks to hide injuries and death, I can call it nothing else but evil genius by intelligent design.

Getting rid of event levels in exchange for serious and not serious designation is the most sinister slight of hand. By eliminating the event level of died/death along with death dates, users need to rely on the adverse events “terms” aka the MedDra codes which in Simpleton speak are the symptoms/diagnosis codes.

For this reason , users can only capture a little more ~28,169 “deaths” by all the flavors of death that exist. That’s still more than 16,000 deaths shy of what actually exists in VAERS.

The reason is simply because not all death reports in VAERS are tagged with a MedDRA “death” code. A few examples:

Not all cardiac arrests are death, nor myocardial infarctions, nor unresponsive to stimuli, etc…

It’s impossible to get any accurate data on deaths, this obfuscation looks like it was custom built for Covid jab deaths, almost as if “they” knew not to tag a death reports with a true MedDRA “death” code for this set-up they are about to pull off now? Here is just Covid jabs:

At most there are 23,044 confirmed deaths per MedDRA in AEMS out of 39,077 official deaths in VAERS. Readers of this substack know I’ve demostrated about 900 more uncounted covid deaths simply because the box isn’t checked off, or victim is dead via a follow-up report. We could get into a couple thousand uncounted deaths because of all the “bundled” death reports where submitters were reporting 5-10-15-20 dead people or more on a single report!

Another clear scam is the ID numbering system

First there is no connection to any legacy VAERS ID number. Secondly, any geo location is all but gone. We have been rolled back to only foreign and domestic currently in this new system. Lastly, the ID#s for this new AEMS has been scrambled up. We can’t count on a small ID# as one of the first reports received, or a large ID# as one of the last received. They are basically trying to hide their “throttling” or purposefully delay published reports.

Study this example where these are the earliest reports “received”":

These last reports with ID#s in the 3million range are some of the largest ID#s in the system.

This next group are some of the last reports “received”:

This group “received” in December 2025 has some of the smallest ID#s in the 1millions:

Conclusion:

The point is we are definitely not waiting for more Covid reports to be crosswalked into FDA. We are now waiting to see what more data fields and filters and functionality will they build out? Shouldn’t we expect at least the fields we had in VAERS, not to mentioned the familiar chronology and cadance VAERS has? Without event levels and summary narratives and the ability to dump out raw data, this new system will be meaningless.

This new interactive dashboard and system is a long way from desirable. It’s ass backwards by evil intelligent design, not even worthy of a beta rollout. It’s definately a insult to the Qlik software platform itself. I bet you the Qlik stakeholders are fuming the FDA trotted out this Mickey Mouse dashboard. The CEO probably signed the deal then parachuted out!

BTW, I think the overage of vaccine reports we are seeing now at this superficial level are the extra reports FDA had but were not in VAERS. God Bless

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