WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

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Kirk Moore, MD's avatar
Kirk Moore, MD
2hEdited

Albert, tell us how you really feel! 😂 C&C is one of my fave substacks, as well, but AI-integration is its downfall…AI is about as biased as it gets, and the data will be scrubbed by the algorithm built-in behind it.

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KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
3h

Coffee & Covid is my fave substack— along with Jenna’s Side. Jeff certainly made a fan girl out of me the other day BUT, YOU are the one most often using this thing.

I trust you. zola send your findings to MAHA and all the

rest?

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