This is NOT what FDA AEMS looks like:

Cool A.I. rendition, but actual dashboard is super lame

This is what it really looks like after arm wrestling with filters to find “deaths” :

In the previous “FAERS” version (Drugs and Biologics tab) which miraculously is still available and contains vaccines, notice the courtesy “Death” odometer counter always existed:

The “Death Reports” cumulative counter is no longer available in the new AEMS version for vaccines. There are a few steps involved to filter down to just Covid-19 vaccines, because the user is capped at only 5 vaccines at a time, but still only shows a total of 473 deaths:

If you look closely you will notice most of the deaths are actually under Covid-19 Vaccine “NOS” meaning not otherwise specified. Lame!

Also at least in this old FAERS version we are told what the event outcome is like in VAERS (Death, Hospitalization, Life Threatening, etc.):

Outcomes also known as Event Levels is completely gone in the new AEMS version along with the courtesy death odometer.

This FAERS & AEMS environment is already so much worse than the already antiquated VAERS, but at least there were many more fields available to filter and most importantly the public can download the entire VAERS raw dataset.

How does FDA claim this is radical transparency? There is technically 56 data fields in VAERS, FDA AEMS has 10, old FAERS has a little more but still unacceptable compared to VAERS!

Curiously some are touting this as “historic accomplishments” like one of my favorite substackers Jeff Childers (Covid & Coffee) HERE, other notables like Bobby Kennedy Jr, Marty Makary, Del Bigtree, Aaron Siri, or anybody from CDC have not declared their position or even grabbed the MAHA pom-poms? The MAHA REPORT gave it’s obligatory rosy report, but they didn’t fan girl over it...:

You know who thinks this sucks and is a bad move?

The creator of vaersaware.com (me), The creator of openvaers.com, and Barbara Loe Fisher the funder/founder of medalerts.org and National Vaccine Information Center, and even the very talented Aravind Mohanoor of Vaccine Data Science. I can’t speak for the real PhD data brain and co-founder of medalerts.org Dr. Steven Rubin, but I’ll opine that he probably thinks it sucks too.

I’m totally down with something better than VAERS if it’s an actual improvement, but this isn’t it, it’s the opposite! A.I. is a moot point and this will be total destruction of a honest and ethical pharmacovigilance system, if VAERS is made obsolete and rolls into this FDA AEMS. I really pray Marty Makary and HHS are working behind the scenes to put some meat into this anemic Mickey Mouse dashboard. God Bless

Conclusion:

It’s going to be real interesting to see what HHS and the rest of the MAHA leadership says about this lame AEMS system? This will be the litmus test. We will soon know who is being paid and who is being played!

For every other data analyst who doesn’t take a position we will know, must be a brown noser. God Bless

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