For some reason Novavax has been getting the special treatment in VAERS. By special I mean the administrators are really trying to cover up the Novavax injuries, so much so that there are at least 39 DEATHS in VAERS not just the official 7 deaths from regular Simpleton queries. Hence my clickbait title 557% more deaths!

Lets start with some official data:

I point out with red brackets lot numbers that are most likely Moderna & Pfizer, but you can also see the sloppy typos that are allowed to pass through initial adjudication and into publication. Very obfuscated but these are the official stats.

Now here is the more real carnage when you read reports and ethically “cleanse” aka model the data.

The 39 Novavax deaths is nothing new to my veteran followers but for my newer readers please use this list as a popcorn trail.:

We don’t need to go down this beaten path again, so I’ll just leave the list of 39 deaths which are hidden in a combination of ways of either Unknown Vax Type or Unknown Manufacturer.

Here’s an example of a hidden Novavax Severe Adverse Event (Hospitalization) just published Friday Apr 4th:

Conclusion:

When doing more than the Simpleton queries or the dump and pump analysis you will notice that 28 of the 39 deaths are coming from South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. I wonder if these Asian countries think Novavax is as safe as the MSM wants you to believe?

I’m trying to get Bobby Kennedy Jr. some wins and I’m sure he and CHD already know, but just in case I’ll cross post this Defender article so they get pinged.

