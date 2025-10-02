Click to launch Tweet

Published on Twitter Oct 2 at 4:09am PST and yes I wake up every morning and go down my list of names to triple check, I discovered something not shocking to me, but should be shocking to you!

First off, my juices start flowing when I see these simplified graphs and I ask myself what “year” are we talking about? Are we talking about the vax year, recieved year, or published year? Folks should know by now what CDC says and does are always two different things.

There is a lot going on in the retweet/response by Rose, but the nucleaus of this tweet is this guys question and analysis of about the explosion of “malignant neoplasm” in Finland.:

Click to launch tweet

It’s easy to see 2025 on this chart, but again the fine print doesn’t specify the type of date? I speculate it’s as ambiguos as when Finland decides to consider “processed” by themselves. I bet these neoplasms could have developed from vaccinations for the last 5 years, but they chose to dump into the public domain now in 2025? I’ll bet the farm on this point!

Anywhoo, let’s circle back to Rose and expand on her beautiful yet simple graph and see what else VAERS says.

Just grabbing all medDRA containing the word “malignant” I get 1,879 reports for all vax types and location, basically the whole VAERS enchilada…

Not the complete list of symptoms

Here are those 1,879 by vax type:

By Vax Date:

By Published Date:

Publshed per Medalerts.org and they did not come into existance until 2003, hence some wonking publishing dates in the beginning…

By Vax Type Published:

Blues are Covid & bivalents, Oranges are basically all other vax types

You can see VAERS & VaersAware dashboard is backing up Rose’s graph but with finer granularity. However, there is a few sore thumbs that stick out like all the deaths with an earmarked vax date of supposedly Aug 9, 2023 and a bunch of Bivalent covids that publsihed on Aug 18, 2023.

It turns out these are almost exclusively 22 deaths submitted by Moderna manufactuer (Bilavent) all from unknown domestic state location, and MedDRA/symptom code Neoplasm Malignant (10028997):

Here are a few example reports, but they are basically boilerplates of the 22 deaths:

Check them out for yourself by launching the actual report:

2668670

2668671

2668672

2668673

2668674

2668675

2668676

2668677

2668694

2668726

2668727

2668728

2668729

2668730

2668731

2668732

2668789

2668790

2668791

2669587

Conclusion:

We will not have radical transparency without reasonable accountability from the CDC/FDA. I think the manufactuers even know what these victims had for breakfast on vax day and death day, but report the most ambigous reports possible to VAERS. VAERS turns around and just dumps & pumps to the public fast. Dr. Rose does a quick sniff and here we are. When can we start asking how organic are these reports? When did Moderna really get these reports and why didn’t VAERS hold them for another week and request additional info from the submitter? This there any internal follow-up since report submitted? There has not been any additional follow-ups reported by VAERS to the public for any other these reports, and only about ~5K covid reports out of 1.6M report any “follow-up” reports in “public” VAERS, so please stop pulling my leg about radical transparency CDC/FDA. God Bless.

BTW: The great Kevin McKernan had me blocked for a couple days but somehow he came to senses! Thanks Kevin, I’m glad you put mission before ego. I’ll try better too. God Bless.

Share