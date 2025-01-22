Individual reports within the VSAFE can not be visualized within in ICAN’s Dashboard nor VAERSAWARE dashboard until now, almost! 😉

Let’s say you isolated the 172,000 kids in VSAFE…

You could continue filtering down to just the 17,000 kids jabbed with Moderna, then just the females, you’d get something like this…:

You could jump in “Symptoms” and filter some more…

You could then jump into “Healthcare Check-ins” and filter even more…:

Then jump into the “View Reports” button:

Beta Disclaimer:

I take artistic liberty and “photoshopped” the view reports section from my VAERS dashboard and super imposed what this VSAFE report will begin to look like, but the concept and tech is all the same and basically it’s called fetching URLs and “iframing” that page within my own website. These reports can get quite extensive with as many as 4-5 printed pages per report.

Here is a section from DEAD Registrant ID# 2CM-54569-13355 who happens to be named Arthur Roy Janes from Texas. Let it be known it is very very rare and basically an oversight that there is this level of detail, but I’m just trying to impress you that finding a certain needle within a stack of needles is what I’m good at and therefore what vaersaware is good at.

Here is a few more deaths just so you can see the examples of reports as each is unique depending on the amount of check-ins (14 max) and how much detail victims offered.

https://learnspacy.com/vsafe_timeline/index.html?id=2CD-22973-17145

https://learnspacy.com/vsafe_timeline/index.html?id=2CM-54569-13355

https://learnspacy.com/vsafe_timeline/index.html?id=2CY-14857-72088

https://learnspacy.com/vsafe_timeline/index.html?id=2PF-12687-39670

https://learnspacy.com/vsafe_timeline/index.html?id=2RX-31299-77991

https://learnspacy.com/vsafe_timeline/index.html?id=2SB-27500-55611

I’m collaborating with Mr. Aravind to get to sync our first couple hundred thousand reports that will include the the adolescents, the deaths, and some other severe events as part of the this phase of the beta project.

The big shout out to my collaborator!

Please read his article to get the details on his cool tool that is basically creating a readable report from the VSAFE imported data. Also read the comments section so you can see how we “shook hands” and created this collaboration.

God Bless!

